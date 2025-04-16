CNN Legal Reporter Torches the Left's Main Anti-Trump Narrative in Deported Illegal Alien Case

It’s the media’s latest war cry, and it’s also totally wrong. First, we’re obsessing too much on Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien who was deported back to El Salvador. It led to a prolonged legal battle, culminating in the Supreme Court's 9-0 decision calling for the Trump administration to facilitate his return. That’s where liberals stopped reading the opinion, which they erroneously thought was a victory for them.

The Supreme Court instructed the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Garcia, but there’s legalese here, and it’s obvious the legacy press doesn’t know what they’re talking about. The key passage of that ruling centered on whether the district court can define what “effectuate” means in their verdict. They can’t because it’s unconstitutional; little district courts can’t dictate what a foreign policy matter is to the executive.

The application is granted in part and denied in part, subject to the direction of this order. Due to the administrative stay issued by THE CHIEF JUSTICE, the deadline imposed by the District Court has now passed. To that extent, the Government's emergency application is effectively granted in part and the deadline in the challenged order is no longer effective. The rest of the District Court’s order remains in effect but requires clarification on remand. The other properly requires the Government to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador. The intended scope of the term “effectuate” in the District Court’s order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court’s authority. The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs. For its part, the Government should be prepared to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps. The order heretofore entered by THE CHIEF JUSTICE is vacated.

Even CNN’s legal reporters noted the ‘Supreme Court ordered his return’ narrative to be false. Paula Reid said that to host Jake Tapper quite clearly yesterday.

“They did not order the administration to return him to the United States. They said that they need to facilitate his return. They could have said 'we order him returned,' but they didn't do that,” she said.

Is it a semantic game? Sure, but the Trump administration is not defying the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court appeared to defer to the executive branch given that this is an international matter, and you see, yes, it does look a little bit like a semantic game, but they are playing within the bounds of what the Supreme Court ruled,” Reid added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller all made points to that effect yesterday, which flew over the media’s heads because they’re corrupt, biased, and abjectly stupid.

You lose again, libs.