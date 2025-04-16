CNN Legal Reporter Torches the Left's Main Anti-Trump Narrative in Deported Illegal Alien...
Not Parody: The Dems Are Heading to El Salvador to Bust Out That...
NY AG Letitia James Might Be Charged With Mortgage Fraud
And There's the Motive Behind the PA Governor's Mansion Attack. Hint: It Involves...
Climate Myths
He Died So Close to Jesus—and Almost Missed Him
Washington's Latest Tax Assault on Economic Success
Garbage Spreads If Left Uncontrolled
Transgender Activists Insist 'Science Is on Our Side'
Celebrities Eat Their Own Over All-Female Space Flight
Wall Street Is Crashing Because the Working Class Is Winning
The FTC’s Case Misguided Case Against Meta
More Trump than Trump at the White House
Hold My Airsickness Bag: A Gaggle of Girls Went to Space
Tipsheet

DHS Spokesperson Shuts Down ABC News Reporter Over Deported Illegal Alien Case

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The media isn’t allowed to lie at will when speaking to Trump administration officials. The latest myth is that Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien who was deported back to his home country in El Salvador, must be returned to the United States. That’s not what the Supreme Court said, and district courts cannot compel the executive on matters of international relations.

Advertisement

Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, has been at the forefront of combating the many fake news antics regarding the Garcia case, notably that he isn’t an MS-13 member. However, McLaughlin has the court receipts showing Garcia is a member of this gang who engaged in human trafficking, though the media is desperate to sell the line that he’s a “Maryland man.” The DHS official called out ABC News’ Jay O’Brien. 

O’Brien asked what the evidence was, as if the fake news media knew what facts and evidence were. McLaughlin cited two immigration judges who found Garcia to be a member. O’Brien disputed that assertion, but McLaughlin wasn't having any of it. 

“I can do this all day, Jay,” said McLaughlin. “He is a member of MS-13. I don’t think you want to be his neighbor, Jay; I sure wouldn’t,” she added. 

Recommended

Some Half-Brain-Dead Man Who Thought He Was President Spoke Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He’s off the streets. That matters, and this administration got that mandate when Trump won the 2024 election.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Half-Brain-Dead Man Who Thought He Was President Spoke Tonight Matt Vespa
Not Parody: The Dems Are Heading to El Salvador to Bust Out That Deported Illegal Alien Matt Vespa
Climate Myths John Stossel
And There's the Motive Behind the PA Governor's Mansion Attack. Hint: It Involves the Intifada. Matt Vespa
CNN Legal Reporter Torches the Left's Main Anti-Trump Narrative in Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
Look at Who Could Be Temporarily Helming the IRS Soon Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Half-Brain-Dead Man Who Thought He Was President Spoke Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement