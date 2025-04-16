DHS Spokesperson Shuts Down ABC News Reporter Over Deported Illegal Alien Case

The media isn’t allowed to lie at will when speaking to Trump administration officials. The latest myth is that Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien who was deported back to his home country in El Salvador, must be returned to the United States. That’s not what the Supreme Court said, and district courts cannot compel the executive on matters of international relations.

Advertisement

Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, has been at the forefront of combating the many fake news antics regarding the Garcia case, notably that he isn’t an MS-13 member. However, McLaughlin has the court receipts showing Garcia is a member of this gang who engaged in human trafficking, though the media is desperate to sell the line that he’s a “Maryland man.” The DHS official called out ABC News’ Jay O’Brien.

I can do this all day, Jay. pic.twitter.com/PAYlWXiA9q — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 15, 2025

O’Brien asked what the evidence was, as if the fake news media knew what facts and evidence were. McLaughlin cited two immigration judges who found Garcia to be a member. O’Brien disputed that assertion, but McLaughlin wasn't having any of it.

“I can do this all day, Jay,” said McLaughlin. “He is a member of MS-13. I don’t think you want to be his neighbor, Jay; I sure wouldn’t,” she added.

He’s off the streets. That matters, and this administration got that mandate when Trump won the 2024 election.