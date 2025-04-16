Not Parody: The Dems Are Heading to El Salvador to Bust Out That Deported Illegal Alien

The Democrats chose the funniest hills to die on: they’re leading a shoddy rescue operation to return a deported illegal alien from El Salvador. I’m not kidding. A bunch of Democrats will head down there to bust him out. Meanwhile, none of these lawmakers said a word about Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal. She was also a Maryland resident, but her representatives would rather waste taxpayer dollars on someone who isn’t a citizen (via Axios):

Advertisement

From colleague Tyler Olson. Van Hollen announces he’s heading to El Salvador tomorrow to try to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 15, 2025

Quite the hill to die on… Say it once I’ll say it again. https://t.co/C3uX2IZAMI — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 15, 2025

Two members of House Democratic leadership are trying to send an official congressional delegation to the El Salvadorian prison where the Trump administration is sending deportees, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Dozens of House Democrats have privately expressed interest in participating in such a trip to protest the Trump administration's deportation policies, sources tell Axios. But while lawmakers could travel to the Central American country informally, a Republican committee chair's approval is needed to send an official congressional delegation, or CODEL. A CODEL would provide the members with crucial oversight powers and security resources. Driving the news: Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) asked House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.), in a letter first obtained by Axios, to authorize a CODEL to El Salvador. They cited the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is being held at El Salvador's Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) despite the Supreme Court ordering him to be returned to the U.S.

That’s a lie: the Supreme Court did not order him returned, only that it should be facilitated, which is soaked in nuance, you fake news clowns. The district court must clarify what they mean by effectuate, and they can’t because district courts cannot compel the executive on foreign policy matters.

This is a public relations trip of the worst kind, which will only highlight that a) Democrats care more about illegal aliens than citizens, b) reinforce their reputation as a lawless, open borders party, and b) re-hash that Democrats are elite in landing on the wrong side of the simplest of issues.

Ask yourself why they’re doing this entire focused media blitz around one criminal illegal alien who was shamelessly gaming our clown asylum laws for a decade https://t.co/9sXBMCpqfS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 15, 2025

.@StephenM: “Senator @ChrisVanHollen seems to be under the very confused impression that this MS-13 terrorist is his constituent. He is President @nayibbukele’s constituent… He is not a “Maryland man” — he is not a Maryland anything. He is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador… pic.twitter.com/LeSVzA67JR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, man, this is not going to end well: