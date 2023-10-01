Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Fiasco Still Doesn't Add Up

Stop talking. That advice should have come from Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) press team over this fire alarm fiasco that could land the congressman in legal trouble, along with an ethics violation. Mr. Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon before a critical vote on a spending bill to keep the government from shutting down. The whole incident was caught on video. Capitol Police is now investigating the matter, and other members of Congress have filed censure and expulsion motions. To make matters messier, this is the statement Bowman issued over the incident:

Advertisement

Statement from Congressman Jamaal Bowman. pic.twitter.com/v6qjdHNI7T — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 1, 2023

🚨🚨NEW -- Capitol Police are circulating this photo of a man pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Looks a lot like Jamaal Bowman pic.twitter.com/khzpigSvWI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023





We’re all confused about why you think pulling a fire alarm would open a door. That’s delusional for a former high school principal, Mr. Bowman. You know better—which makes this statement more puzzling. There are signs everywhere warning what will happen if you pull the fire alarm.

This is the door that ⁦@RepBowman⁩ used to leave the Cannon Building pic.twitter.com/OiUVB0iyJ4 — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) September 30, 2023

This fiasco has led to some grade-A content on social media, mocking the congressman for his stupidity:

BREAKING: Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman allegedly committed a felony by pulling a fire alarm to delay the congressional vote to fund the government.



Bowman was reportedly caught on camera pulling the fire alarm which is in violation of 1512(c)(2) “obstruction of an… pic.twitter.com/De8JcfvZdv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2023

When I'm in a rush I also use the special door opening device, you know, like we all do ... to open doors. https://t.co/UtkEoQD4fS pic.twitter.com/GanElQvY3E — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 30, 2023

you’re telling me a former educator lacks reading comprehension?? https://t.co/8ndb8b77j9 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 1, 2023

.@RepSantosNY03 gives a tutorial on how to pull a fire alarm for the students of Cornerstone Academy for Social Action



Rep Jamaal Bowman is the principal of that school pic.twitter.com/2fWW2iuK5F — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2023

Whoever put this statement out, or gave legal advice on it, or tried to cover it up with lies, is part of a criminal conspiracy to interfere with the operations of our revered Congress. RICO charges for all involved! Isn’t that how it works? https://t.co/4tBNLHZeeW — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 1, 2023

Advertisement

As for the continuing resolution, it passed overwhelmingly. Congress averted a shutdown last night, though it came down to the wire. I still can’t get over this: ‘I pulled the fire alarm thinking it would open a door.’ And before a crucial vote—talk about the mother of all coincidences.