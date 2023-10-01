It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
Matt Gaetz Hurls Serious Allegations at Speaker McCarthy Over How Shutdown-Averting Bill G...
A Key Dem Provision Was Left Out of the Spending Bill That Prevented...
Wait...That's What NBC News Focused on Instead of the Migrant Crisis?
The GOP Needs to Get Some of These Idiots Off Stage
There's One Dem Senator Holding Up the Vote on the Spending Bill Preventing...
Watch Your Money, Because Other People Sure Are
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 185: What the Hebrew Bible Says About Fire
Our Origins and The Universe: Everything from Nothing?
PAGOP Meets to Unanimously Endorse Dave McCormick for Senate
And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
Culture Is Declaring War on Children and Families, Where Is the Church?
If You Want the Pro-Life Vote, Stop Negotiating on Abortionists’ Terms
Walking Alone In New York City In 2023 Is a Dangerous Crapshoot
Tipsheet

Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Fiasco Still Doesn't Add Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 01, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Stop talking. That advice should have come from Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) press team over this fire alarm fiasco that could land the congressman in legal trouble, along with an ethics violation. Mr. Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon before a critical vote on a spending bill to keep the government from shutting down. The whole incident was caught on video. Capitol Police is now investigating the matter, and other members of Congress have filed censure and expulsion motions. To make matters messier, this is the statement Bowman issued over the incident: 

Advertisement


We’re all confused about why you think pulling a fire alarm would open a door. That’s delusional for a former high school principal, Mr. Bowman. You know better—which makes this statement more puzzling. There are signs everywhere warning what will happen if you pull the fire alarm. 

This fiasco has led to some grade-A content on social media, mocking the congressman for his stupidity: 

Recommended

Matt Gaetz Hurls Serious Allegations at Speaker McCarthy Over How Shutdown-Averting Bill Got Passed Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

As for the continuing resolution, it passed overwhelmingly. Congress averted a shutdown last night, though it came down to the wire. I still can’t get over this: ‘I pulled the fire alarm thinking it would open a door.’ And before a crucial vote—talk about the mother of all coincidences.

Tags: SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Gaetz Hurls Serious Allegations at Speaker McCarthy Over How Shutdown-Averting Bill Got Passed Matt Vespa
Watch Your Money, Because Other People Sure Are Derek Hunter
Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
A Key Dem Provision Was Left Out of the Spending Bill That Prevented a Government Shutdown Matt Vespa
PAGOP Meets to Unanimously Endorse Dave McCormick for Senate Rebecca Downs
Biden's Green New Scam Is Coming For More Than Just Your Gas Powered Stove Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Gaetz Hurls Serious Allegations at Speaker McCarthy Over How Shutdown-Averting Bill Got Passed Matt Vespa
Advertisement