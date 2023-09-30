Censure and Expulsion Motions Filed Against Dem Who Pulled Fire Alarm Before Spending Vote

The government shutdown has been averted. In a shocking move, Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s stopgap measure to keep Congress from shutting down passed with overwhelming support, clinching over 330 votes. It now goes to the Senate, which is expected to pass the measure before midnight. It explains why the House is in recess until Monday.

Yet, before the vote, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was busted pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Speaker McCarthy wants an ethics investigation, while House Democrat leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) refused to comment until he saw the video. Sarah wrote about it earlier today:

There was an alert to Capitol police officers to locate him, I'm told. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

Bowman tells reporters “I thought the alarm would open the door.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) September 30, 2023

Bowman spokeswoman: Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

McCarthy wants Ethics Cmte to review Bowman pulling fire alarm — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

Jeffries on Bowman pulling the fire alarm: I haven't seen the video. until I see the video. I have no further comment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023





As the potentiality of a government shutdown looms, Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) is accused of pulling the fire alarm in one of the House of Representatives’ three office buildings as lawmakers vote on a short-term spending bill. During a chaotic Saturday morning, Bowman allegedly pulled a fire alarm and is now being questioned by Capitol Police's criminal investigation unit. Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) told Fox News Digital that the incident was captured on camera, suggesting it happened right after House Republicans announced they would rush a stopgap spending bill, or a continuing resolution (CR), to the House floor.

🚨🚨NEW -- Capitol Police are circulating this photo of a man pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Looks a lot like Jamaal Bowman pic.twitter.com/khzpigSvWI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023

Jamaal Bowman was school principle at Cornerstone Academy for Social Action



Here’s how Cornerstone punished kids for pulling the fire alarm: pic.twitter.com/M24piVEA9k — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 30, 2023

Jamaal Bowman just committed an actual crime https://t.co/6vgGVrvkwU pic.twitter.com/BhvSCSwCac — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2023





Bowman’s office explained that he thought it would open a door. There are now motions to either expel or censure Bowman for his actions. The New York congressman appears to have committed an actual crime. I'm not sure the 'I didn't know the alarm would go off, or I thought it was a door' is a legitimate defense.

USCP says they’re investigating the Bowman fire alarm incident pic.twitter.com/d2YXVDXwtN — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) September 30, 2023

Newsy: Rep. Malliotakis (R-NY) is drafting a resolution to have Rep. Bowman expelled, her spox Natalie Baldassarre tells me.



Rep. Lisa McClain is also drafting a resolution to censure him, her office confirms.



Bowman’s office said alarm incident bc “confusion”/rushing to vote https://t.co/2CTjvkzx25 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

Yasmin Vossoughian, with a straight face, reports on the fire alarm pulling "'Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote, the congressman regrets any confusion,' just to clarify some things on that." pic.twitter.com/8TbAk5ni71 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 30, 2023

He’s on camera and they don’t say it was unintentional. They said he didn’t understand what intentionally pulling an alarm, as he’s pictured doing, would do. Charge him. https://t.co/3106NJwI0e — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 30, 2023



