Censure and Expulsion Motions Filed Against Dem Who Pulled Fire Alarm Before Spending Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 30, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The government shutdown has been averted. In a shocking move, Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s stopgap measure to keep Congress from shutting down passed with overwhelming support, clinching over 330 votes. It now goes to the Senate, which is expected to pass the measure before midnight. It explains why the House is in recess until Monday.

Yet, before the vote, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was busted pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Speaker McCarthy wants an ethics investigation, while House Democrat leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) refused to comment until he saw the video. Sarah wrote about it earlier today: 


As the potentiality of a government shutdown looms, Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) is accused of pulling the fire alarm in one of the House of Representatives’ three office buildings as lawmakers vote on a short-term spending bill. 

During a chaotic Saturday morning, Bowman allegedly pulled a fire alarm and is now being questioned by Capitol Police's criminal investigation unit. 

Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) told Fox News Digital that the incident was captured on camera, suggesting it happened right after House Republicans announced they would rush a stopgap spending bill, or a continuing resolution (CR), to the House floor. 

Bowman’s office explained that he thought it would open a door. There are now motions to either expel or censure Bowman for his actions. The New York congressman appears to have committed an actual crime. I'm not sure the 'I didn't know the alarm would go off, or I thought it was a door' is a legitimate defense. 

