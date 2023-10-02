From the First Sentence, You Knew This Was Going to Be a Funny...
Watch AOC's Weird Defense For House Democrat Pulling Fire Alarm

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 02, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took no issue in defending Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulling a fire alarm during a House vote hours before a potential government shutdown because the signs on the emergency exit were confusing.

Bowman claims he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door he was trying to use to exit, even though fire alarms do no such thing. Bowman was previously a principal of a school before becoming a member of Congress.

"I think if you actually do see some of the photos of the signs, I think there’s something to be said about the government’s about to shut down, there’s a vote clock that’s going down, the exits that are normally open in that building are suddenly closed," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Jake Tapper.

"So he pulled the fire alarm?" Tapper asked.

"What I’m here to say is that House Administration and U.S. Capitol police and Jamaal Bowman are an active...and he’s fully participating in saying there was a misunderstanding," she replied.

Ocasio-Cortez also said Republicans are not moving to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) but want to get rid of Bowman over a "moment" of panic.

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
"And they are protecting someone who has lied to the American people, lied to the United States House of Representatives, lied to congressional investigators, but they’re filing a motion to expel a member who in a moment of panic was trying to escape a vestibule? Give me a break!"

Pulling a fire alarm without there being a fire is a crime. Bowman has repeatedly made it clear that "no one is above the law." 


