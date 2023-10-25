Even the Ladies of 'The View' Are Calling Tlaib Out for Her Lies

The anti-Israel lies coming from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have been so egregious that even the co-hosts of "The View" have called her out. "Some on the right might have thought Hell froze over the last couple of weeks when they found themselves largely agreeing with the majority of the cast of ABC’s The View on something," NewsBusters began their coverage of for Tuesday's episode of the show.

As co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Hines pointed out, being anti-Zionist amounts to being anti-semitic. Fellow co-host Sunny Hoston also acknowledged Hamas as the terrorists that they are, as some in the media have been afraid to go ahead and say.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, considered to be the "conservative" co-host, was perhaps most forceful in calling out Hamas and explaining the full effect of what happened as a result of that October 7 attack, referencing how what's come about is "both a terrorist attack and it is a humanitarian crisis." She also called attention to the anti-semitic, anti-Israel behavior of college students, including at institutions such as Harvard and at New York University, though there have been many more than beyond the ones she mentioned.

As Farah Griffin continued on in her remarks, she referenced Squad members like Tlaib, but also Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), reminding how "they have dabbled in dangerous anti-semitism," Behar interrupted to call to mind Tlaib's lies that an Israeli rocket was responsible for hitting a hospital in Gaza. In reality, as Townhall had been right about, it was a misfired terrorist rocket that hit the hospital.

"She – Rashid[a] still will not admit that that attack on the hospital came from Hamas," Behar jumped in to say. "They have video showing it but she goes out there and lies like Trump," speaking of the former and potentially future president. Keep in mind, this is "The View" we're talking about here, so that's a particularly huge insult for Behar to have thrown in there.

For over a week, Tlaib stuck to this false narrative, including during her hysterical remarks blaming last Wednesday, just as pro-Hamas activists erupted in the House Cannon building. She was still sticking to that narrative when the episode aired, with Guy sharing on Tuesday night how she had tripled down.

Rashida Tlaib has now tripled down on the dangerous lie that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza. Is she being hounded by journalists to explain herself? Are her party leaders being pressed about whether there will be consequences for this blood libel? Or are such feeding frenzies &… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2023

Happening NOW:

📍U.S. Capitol



Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib speaks to the rally calling for a ceasefire and end of the conflict.



She breaks down stating Israel bombed a hospital killing 500 - this report is now in question



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/fZlHXkUjRc — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) October 18, 2023

It was not until Wednesday afternoon, over a week later after the explosion in question, that Tlaib expressed any kind of willingness whatsoever to acknowledge she was wrong, though it still remains doubtful she will. "I just got briefed," she claimed to CNN's Manu Raju, about news that was, again, confirmed a week ago. "I'm looking into it." Even less promising was how she insisted "I'm not going to get policed" when it comes to spreading her dangerous falsehoods.

Just asked Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib if she would take down her tweet accusing Israel of the bombing of a Gaza hospital despite US saying otherwise.



“I just got briefed — I’m looking into it.”



Asked again, she told me: “I’m not going to get policed.”



And elevator doors closed — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2023

During the back-and-forth between co-hosts on "The View" during which Hamas' hold on civilians in Gaza was discussed, Behar also acknowledged that "that's on Hamas" that Palestinians "are overpowered by a terrorist organization."

Hostin, who has made problematic statements about Israel and Hamas before, started to claim that "there have been illegal occupations" and "illegal settlements," but the show had to go to a commercial break.