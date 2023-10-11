Law Firm Rescinds Job Offer to Pro-Hamas Law Student

A "top-tier" law firm rescinded a job offer to a student who justified Hamas’ brutal slaughter of Israeli civilians.

More than 1,000 Israelis died in the Oct. 7 massacre, most of whom were civilians, as terrorists went house to house hunting them down. Thousands of others were injured, women were raped, babies were reportedly beheaded, and at least 150 were captured and taken to Gaza.

Ryna Workman, president of New York University’s School of Law Bar Association, said in a weekly newsletter that “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life” and that she would not “condemn Palestinian resistance” because “this regime of state-sanctioned violence created conditions that made resistance necessary.”

NYU Law student Ryna Workman loses prestigious job offer after penning a horrifying justification for the murder, rape, and kidnapping of Jews in a school newsletter.



Thank you @WinstonLaw for doing the right thing and breaking ties with this atrocious antisemite. pic.twitter.com/zR444EhfC5 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 10, 2023

After learning of Workman’s public comments, Winston & Strawn withdrew its job offer.

“These comments are profoundly in conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm. Accordingly, the Firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment,” the company said in a statement. “As communicated yesterday to all Winston personnel, we remain outraged and deeply saddened by the violent attack on Israel over the weekend. Our hearts go out to our Jewish colleagues, their families, and all those affected.”

Whereupon Ryna Workman, President of the NYU Student Bar Ass’n, had her job offer withdrawn thanks to her disgusting antisemitism and to @WinstonLaw’s moral code & backbone. Good for them. Maybe Ryna can get a job on the UN Human Rights Council. https://t.co/lybvNqIcTN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 10, 2023

Workman is among the many students nationwide that have expressed their public support for Hamas terrorists. At Harvard, for example, 35 student groups issued a joint statement blaming Israel. Townhall named some of these groups’ student leaders in a report published Monday.

UPDATE:



After @townhallcom ID’d its board members, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association has withdrawn its signature from the pro-Hamas letter https://t.co/iGYMhosTHm — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 11, 2023



