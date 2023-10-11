Will We Get a New House Speaker Today?
Tipsheet

Law Firm Rescinds Job Offer to Pro-Hamas Law Student

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 11, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

A "top-tier" law firm rescinded a job offer to a student who justified Hamas’ brutal slaughter of Israeli civilians. 

More than 1,000 Israelis died in the Oct. 7 massacre, most of whom were civilians, as terrorists went house to house hunting them down. Thousands of others were injured, women were raped, babies were reportedly beheaded, and at least 150 were captured and taken to Gaza. 

Ryna Workman, president of New York University’s School of Law Bar Association, said in a weekly newsletter that “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life” and that she would not “condemn Palestinian resistance” because “this regime of state-sanctioned violence created conditions that made resistance necessary.” 

After learning of Workman’s public comments, Winston & Strawn withdrew its job offer. 

“These comments are profoundly in conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm. Accordingly, the Firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment,” the company said in a statement. “As communicated yesterday to all Winston personnel, we remain outraged and deeply saddened by the violent attack on Israel over the weekend. Our hearts go out to our Jewish colleagues, their families, and all those affected.”

Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an Unbelievable Conclusion Matt Vespa
Workman is among the many students nationwide that have expressed their public support for Hamas terrorists. At Harvard, for example, 35 student groups issued a joint statement blaming Israel. Townhall named some of these groups’ student leaders in a report published Monday.  


