Another Arab Country Just Rejected Gaza Refugees
Biden Admin Blasted for Latest Move Regarding the Gaza Strip
Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital
GOP Defections Keep Jordan From Clinching Speaker's Gavel on First Ballot
And Here Are More Reasons for Why Israel's Invasion of Gaza Has Been...
Here's What Else Will Be Happening the Same Day Biden Lands in Israel
Here Are More Hamas Terrorists Getting Owned by the IDF
UN Scolds Israel Over Gaza Evacuation Order But Fails to Call Out Arab...
Russia War Aided by Iran, China and Allies of the United States
One Blue State Is Running Out of Shelter for Illegal Immigrants
NYC Doctor Fired Over Pro-Hamas Instagram Post
Fresh 2024 Polling: Biden Really Looking Like He's In Serious Trouble
Meet the Columbia University Students Supporting Hamas Terrorism
Biden's Israel Trip Isn't Enough. It's Time to Get Down to Business.
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Slammed for Statement 'All Hate Are Connected' Following Hamas' Attack on Israel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 17, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden's official X account released a post with an "All Lives Matter" kind of tone. "History has taught us again and again that antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all hate are connected," the post read. "We have to reject hate in every form."

Advertisement

There's already been 11,000 replies, many of them taking issue with the remarks. Many also pointed out that the president likely didn't compose the post himself. In addition to replies addressing the differences between antisemitism and Islamophobia, others mentioned that the president's own party is comprised of members who don't just have a problem calling out antisemitism, but have a problem engaging in it.

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Stephen L. Miller was quick with a quoted repost, calling out one of the most problematic Squad members by name, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Others chimed in to offer their own points as well.

"When Ilhan Omar tweeted about Jews hypnotizing the world, the original resolution condemning her was about her anti-semitism," the post mentioned. "Dems wouldn't go for it, so they settled on condemning all hate instead. This is about placating their extremist wing. Nothing more, and this decrepit old man isn't writing these."

Recommended

Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The post refers to a resolution from early 2019, when the House, then under Democratic-control, indeed voted on a watered down resolution. Guy appropriately had strong words when he covered it at the time, but even the leftist Slate had issues, with their headline, "How House Democrats Totally Bungled This Ilhan Omar Controversy," with the subheadline wondering "Exactly whom did their broad anti-hate resolution please?"

All voting Democrats voted in favor of the resolution, and it passed 407-23. It's worth noting that then Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a Jewish member who criticized Omar's antisemitic remarks at length and called for some kind of accountability, was one of the 23 Republicans to vote against the resolution. 

Not long into the 118th Congress, Omar's antisemitic remarks were more sufficiently dealt with. The House, now under Republican control voted in February to remove her from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. 

When it comes to more recent events, Omar has been among the Squad members with problematic statements about Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. At least 1,400 Israelis were killed, making it the bloodiest day in the country's history. There's also at least 30 Americans dead.

Advertisement

Omar, and many of her fellow Squad members, have focused at length on calling out Israel for its response to Hamas' attacks. On Monday, she and other Democrats put forth a resolution demanding "de-escalation" and "a ceasefire."

Biden himself, who is scheduled to go to Israel on Wednesday, gave a disastrous interview full of eyebrow raising comments during a "60 Minutes" interview that aired on Sunday. He warned that it would be a "big mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza and also noted that "there needs to be a Palestinian Authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."

The post in question above is just one of many from Monday and Tuesday addressing "hate." As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been five posts, including the one mentioned above. 

Advertisement

Another post from the president's account from Sunday was much more specific, as it called out the hate crime an Illinois man is accused of committing for killing a six-year-old Muslim boy and attempting to kill his mother. 

The president had also directly called out antisemitism in a post from last Tuesday. 




Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza? Matt Vespa
And Here Are More Reasons for Why Israel's Invasion of Gaza Has Been Postponed Matt Vespa
Arkansas Gov. Sanders' Latest Move Against the CCP Is a First in the Nation Spencer Brown
Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Are Feuding. Here's Why. Townhall Video
GOP Defections Keep Jordan From Clinching Speaker's Gavel on First Ballot Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Advertisement