Joe Biden Slammed for Statement 'All Hate Are Connected' Following Hamas' Attack on Israel

On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden's official X account released a post with an "All Lives Matter" kind of tone. "History has taught us again and again that antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all hate are connected," the post read. "We have to reject hate in every form."

There's already been 11,000 replies, many of them taking issue with the remarks. Many also pointed out that the president likely didn't compose the post himself. In addition to replies addressing the differences between antisemitism and Islamophobia, others mentioned that the president's own party is comprised of members who don't just have a problem calling out antisemitism, but have a problem engaging in it.

No. Antisemitism is a different kind of hate and it has nothing to do with Islam or Islamophobia. Someone get your tweet-writer a history book. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) October 17, 2023

Your own Party refused to specifically condemn antisemitism.https://t.co/7JMiiN3WyS pic.twitter.com/ZZ4Vl4DsmH — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 17, 2023

An “all-lives-matter” post, meant to appease your anti-Semitic fans.

They can’t be appeased. — KJP’s Notebook (@KJPsNotebook) October 17, 2023

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Stephen L. Miller was quick with a quoted repost, calling out one of the most problematic Squad members by name, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Others chimed in to offer their own points as well.

"When Ilhan Omar tweeted about Jews hypnotizing the world, the original resolution condemning her was about her anti-semitism," the post mentioned. "Dems wouldn't go for it, so they settled on condemning all hate instead. This is about placating their extremist wing. Nothing more, and this decrepit old man isn't writing these."

The post refers to a resolution from early 2019, when the House, then under Democratic-control, indeed voted on a watered down resolution. Guy appropriately had strong words when he covered it at the time, but even the leftist Slate had issues, with their headline, "How House Democrats Totally Bungled This Ilhan Omar Controversy," with the subheadline wondering "Exactly whom did their broad anti-hate resolution please?"

All voting Democrats voted in favor of the resolution, and it passed 407-23. It's worth noting that then Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a Jewish member who criticized Omar's antisemitic remarks at length and called for some kind of accountability, was one of the 23 Republicans to vote against the resolution.

Exactly. They didn't want to offend the Squad.



So they accepted their Antisemitism.https://t.co/A7LK1HO75Z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2023

Not long into the 118th Congress, Omar's antisemitic remarks were more sufficiently dealt with. The House, now under Republican control voted in February to remove her from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

When it comes to more recent events, Omar has been among the Squad members with problematic statements about Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. At least 1,400 Israelis were killed, making it the bloodiest day in the country's history. There's also at least 30 Americans dead.

Omar, and many of her fellow Squad members, have focused at length on calling out Israel for its response to Hamas' attacks. On Monday, she and other Democrats put forth a resolution demanding "de-escalation" and "a ceasefire."

Biden himself, who is scheduled to go to Israel on Wednesday, gave a disastrous interview full of eyebrow raising comments during a "60 Minutes" interview that aired on Sunday. He warned that it would be a "big mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza and also noted that "there needs to be a Palestinian Authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."

The post in question above is just one of many from Monday and Tuesday addressing "hate." As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been five posts, including the one mentioned above.

The idea of America guarantees that everyone is treated with dignity and equality.



It's an idea that ensures an inclusive, multi-racial democracy.



And that we give no safe harbor to hate of any kind. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

There are certain core values that should bring us together as Americans.



One of them is standing together against hate, racism, bigotry, and violence that have long haunted and plagued our nation.



Everyone has a role to play. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2023

Acts of hate stand against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are. pic.twitter.com/jHKxIoAxBE — President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2023

An attack on one group of us is an attack on all of us.



In America, hate will not prevail.



Venom and violence against any one community cannot – and will not – be the story of our time. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2023

Another post from the president's account from Sunday was much more specific, as it called out the hate crime an Illinois man is accused of committing for killing a six-year-old Muslim boy and attempting to kill his mother.

The president had also directly called out antisemitism in a post from last Tuesday.

As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate.



We must be unequivocal. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2023











