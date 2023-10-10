Black Lives Matter Celebrates Iranian Terror Attacks
Iranian Backed Terror Groups Work With Mexican Cartels
Mother of German-Israeli Woman Attacked by Hamas at Music Festival Says She's Still...
'National Security Risk': New CBP Data on Illegal Immigrants From Middle East Is...
Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five...
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs
Rashida Tlaib's Flag Choices Outside Her Office Following Hamas' Terror Attack Are...Inter...
'Bombshell' House Judiciary Report Details Shocking State of Immigration Enforcement Under...
Why I Support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel
Gaetz Says Potentially Losing His House Seat for Ousting McCarthy Is ‘Absolutely’ Worth...
Watch: The Abominable UN 'Human Rights' Council Holds a Moment of Silence For...
American Blood Has Been Made Cheap
RFK Jr.'s Siblings Say It's 'Dangerous' He's Running As an Independent
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Is Back With the Bad Takes After Hamas Attacked Israel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 10, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As was completely predicted, members of the Squad have given some of the worst responses we've seen after Hamas attacked Israel. This included Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whose statement at one point claimed "[w]e need to call for deescalation and ceasefire." On Monday, after Israel responded with brutal force against Hamas, Omar had a lot more to say, as our friends at Twitchy covered.

Advertisement

"Reminder, Gaza doesn't have shelters or an iron dome and to [sic] please pray for them," her post lamented, also going on to add "Palestinians are human beings who have been in besieged and are deserving of protection from the international community." 

In addition to completely leaving out how Israelis--and others--have been completely brutalized by Hamas through capture, rape, torture, and execution, such a post from the congresswoman leaves out key details about Israel's need to defend itself. Further, Israel is actually looking to lessen the loss of human life, and so issues warnings to civilians in the area before the attacks begin. Hamas not only commits unspeakable atrocities against civilians, they also delight in having human shields to use. 

Many chimed in to remind her of such details, to the tune of over 20,000 replies and nearly 2,000 quoted reposts.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) made a point about those warnings in a separate series of posts over the weekend. 

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement

Omar had one statement/post for Saturday in the immediate aftermath of the deadliest day in Israel's history, which saw the most Jews killed since the end of the Holocaust. In addition to reposting MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan, as she did above, adding her own lamentations, Omar posted a thread on Monday that included nearly a dozen posts.

When the plight of Israel was mentioned, it was when Omar was equating the treatment of the Israelis and those in Gaza, as if there was a "both sides" to the crisis. 

In fact, in one of her very first posts to the lengthy thread was to argue that "we must honor the humanity" of both Israelis and Palestinians, when it comes to the latter "who have been killed and whose lives are upended." 

Further, the "innocent Israeli civilians" weren't merely killed, but had also been kidnapped and taken captive, tortured, raped, and killed. The bodies of naked young women were paraded in the street. Hamas did not discriminate based on age on those they went after. It wasn't just Israelis targeted, either. 

As of late Monday night, the death toll was "at least 900," most of them civilians.

After all that Israeli has experienced, Omar joined her fellow squad members in making Israel out to be the bad guy, even throwing in claims that Israel's policie "meet the definition of apartheid," while citing anti-Israel bodies.

Advertisement

Omar also took the chance to call out the United States for daring to support Israel. "Efforts to seek justice in international courts are stonewalled by the Israeli government, with U.S. support," she claims. 

There's another "also" in Omar's thread, as she claims that the world "must also oppose an Israeli military response that has already taken the lives of hundreds of Palestnians, including nearly two dozen children." Again, there's no word in this thread about the treatment Israeli babies and children actually endured.

What follows is Omar expressing considerable outrage at the lengths Israel must go to in order to wipe Hamas off of the earth to ensure such attacks do not happen again. 

She again makes demands of the United States here, claiming "the U.S. should oppose any violations of international law if we truly support a rules-based international order."

Advertisement

Several more posts in the thread also appear to express a misunderstanding of the brutality of Hamas and what Israel must do to defend itself. 

For good measure, Omar's last post makes one last demand of the country where she serves in Congress. "Instead of continuing unconditional weapons sales and military aid to Israel, I urge the United States at long last to use its diplomatic might to push for peace."

Omar's posts were met with at least hundreds of, sometimes thousands of, replies calling her out for her view on the situation.

Although he did not directly respond to Omar's posts, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) around the same time on Monday made several of his own posts that rebut the congresswoman's framing.

"Omar" was trending over X on Monday night in response to her posts throughout the day. 

Advertisement



Tags: SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Inside the Kibbutz Where Hamas Barbarians Beheaded 40 Israeli Babies in Their Cribs Spencer Brown
Watch ADL's CEO Shreds the Liberal Media's Hamas-Israel Coverage in Less Than Five Minutes Matt Vespa
'National Security Risk': New CBP Data on Illegal Immigrants From Middle East Is Alarming Spencer Brown
We Now Know Why Joe Biden Called an Early Lid on Monday Katie Pavlich
Gaza Belongs to Israel John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Advertisement