Rashida Tlaib's Anti-Israel Sentiments Have Been on Full Blast

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 16, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We've covered in-depth what the Squad members have said, and not said, about Hamas' attack on Israel, and what they've been silent about. Although each of the members have been problematic, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) may just be the worst.

Recall how it took her over 24 hours to give a statement about the October 7 attack, and even then it wasn't posted to either of her X accounts. A journalist for a Detroit-based outlet shared the statement. As of Monday evening, the only times she's posted to her official X account about the conflict between Israel and Hamas involve claims that the "Biden Administration is failing in its duty to protect all civilian and American lives in Gaza." She also revealed over her X account that she and other squad members filed a resolution demanding "de-escalation" and "a ceasefire."

There was no post on October 7, the day of the actual attack. In fact, there were no posts between October 6 and October 13.

Tlaib's political account is a different story. Although she did not post at all on October 7, and her one post on October 8 was to do with support for striking workers, she has since posted dozens of times.

One particular post gaining attention is from Saturday, as she laments "I cannot believe I have to beg my country and colleagues to value every human life, no matter their faith or ethnicity." It's a repost from Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, who was reposting Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

As we've covered previously, Griffiths and others at the UN have had a serious crisis of priorities when it comes to addressing the conflict, including when it comes to support for Israelis in this dire time. The UN has also been a particularly biased and hypocritical institution when it comes to not only taking a stance against Israel, but human rights in general. 

Our sister site of Twitchy has been covering Tlaib's posts--or lack thereof when it comes to expressing concern for innocent Israelis--including the post above. 

"Rashida Tlaib is utterly unwilling to lay the blame for the crisis in Israel squarely where it belongs: Hamas terrorists and their Palestinian enablers," FuzzyChimp wrote. "Those who actually care about peace for those Palestinians trapped by Hamas and those who aren't consumed with the destruction of the Jews should be loudly denouncing Hamas and calling for their end among the Palestinian population."

As the piece notes, with a screenshot for proof, Tlaib has refused to post anything to do with "Hamas," from either of her accounts.

In the nearly two dozen posts from Tlaib's political account between October 8 and October 16, here's been no mention of the atrocities Hamas has committed against Israelis. As of Monday, the death toll for Israelis is at over 1,400 people, most of them civilians, making October 7 the bloodiest day in Israel's history, with the most Jews killed since the end of the Holocaust.

It's not just that Hamas killed innocent men, women, children, and the elderly. Many people were taken hostage. Women were tortured and raped, with their bodies also being desecrated by Hamas. Children, babies even, were murdered, with some at a kibbutz even beheaded or burned. The official Israel X account released those images last Thursday. 

When directly confronted by reporters about such atrocities, Tlaib initially had nothing to say. When she did however, speak about it, she made it all about herself, as Matt highlighted late last week

One of the accounts that Tlaib reposted from includes the Detroit Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) account. "For the past week, Democrats and Republicans have united to support Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza," the post claimed in part. Protests held by the DSA, especially in New York, were full of Nazi imagery and antisemitic sentiments. A fellow Michigan Democrat, Rep. Shri Thanedar, even renounced his membership with the DSA as a result. 

Despite members like Tlaib and others who comprise of the Squad refusing to call out Hamas, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre still claimed during last Thursday's press briefing that they're "not sensing division" in the Democratic Party.

"#CeasefireNOW" is trending over X on Monday night, in part due to the resolution from Tlaib and other squad members.


