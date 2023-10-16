Rashida Tlaib's Anti-Israel Sentiments Have Been on Full Blast

We've covered in-depth what the Squad members have said, and not said, about Hamas' attack on Israel, and what they've been silent about. Although each of the members have been problematic, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) may just be the worst.

Recall how it took her over 24 hours to give a statement about the October 7 attack, and even then it wasn't posted to either of her X accounts. A journalist for a Detroit-based outlet shared the statement. As of Monday evening, the only times she's posted to her official X account about the conflict between Israel and Hamas involve claims that the "Biden Administration is failing in its duty to protect all civilian and American lives in Gaza." She also revealed over her X account that she and other squad members filed a resolution demanding "de-escalation" and "a ceasefire."

The Biden Administration is failing in its duty to protect all civilian and American lives in Gaza.



Read my full statement:https://t.co/EkGdlqQ7n5 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 13, 2023

We must legislate to save lives now. Calling for urgent de-escalation and facilitating a ceasefire is how we do it. I urge my colleagues to join me, @RepCori, @RepAndreCarson, @RepSummerLee, & @RepDeliaRamirez, in saving millions of lives. pic.twitter.com/JoBaWvzDGn — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 16, 2023

There was no post on October 7, the day of the actual attack. In fact, there were no posts between October 6 and October 13.

Tlaib's political account is a different story. Although she did not post at all on October 7, and her one post on October 8 was to do with support for striking workers, she has since posted dozens of times.

One particular post gaining attention is from Saturday, as she laments "I cannot believe I have to beg my country and colleagues to value every human life, no matter their faith or ethnicity." It's a repost from Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, who was reposting Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.



I cannot believe I have to beg my country and colleagues to value every human life, no matter their faith or ethnicity. https://t.co/71r3BpG6BB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 14, 2023

Dire warning from @UNReliefChief: "I fear that the worst is yet to come... The past week has been a test for humanity & humanity is failing."

World leaders must act to protect civilians from large scale atrocities before it's too late. https://t.co/hkDNKVkXNj pic.twitter.com/xNErJUVDwY — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) October 14, 2023

As we've covered previously, Griffiths and others at the UN have had a serious crisis of priorities when it comes to addressing the conflict, including when it comes to support for Israelis in this dire time. The UN has also been a particularly biased and hypocritical institution when it comes to not only taking a stance against Israel, but human rights in general.

Our sister site of Twitchy has been covering Tlaib's posts--or lack thereof when it comes to expressing concern for innocent Israelis--including the post above.

"Rashida Tlaib is utterly unwilling to lay the blame for the crisis in Israel squarely where it belongs: Hamas terrorists and their Palestinian enablers," FuzzyChimp wrote. "Those who actually care about peace for those Palestinians trapped by Hamas and those who aren't consumed with the destruction of the Jews should be loudly denouncing Hamas and calling for their end among the Palestinian population."

As the piece notes, with a screenshot for proof, Tlaib has refused to post anything to do with "Hamas," from either of her accounts.

Brought to you by one of the few members of Congress who could not look at the cameras and unequivocally condemn the beheading and burning of Jewish infants by Hamas. https://t.co/nOmKvI01q9 — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) October 14, 2023

Does valuing every human life include condemning Hamas for murdering Jews? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 15, 2023

Rashida, will you publicly call for Hamas leaders to be executed/extradited or for the return of hostages? Maybe if you do that we’ll take you halfway serious about looking out for human life. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 15, 2023

We can’t believe an antisemitic snake such as yourself is a Congresswoman, but here we are. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 14, 2023

So you expect the victim to retreat? Hamas struck first and now when they face the very justified repercussions, they hide behind the skirts of the anti semites such as yourself. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 14, 2023

In the nearly two dozen posts from Tlaib's political account between October 8 and October 16, here's been no mention of the atrocities Hamas has committed against Israelis. As of Monday, the death toll for Israelis is at over 1,400 people, most of them civilians, making October 7 the bloodiest day in Israel's history, with the most Jews killed since the end of the Holocaust.

It's not just that Hamas killed innocent men, women, children, and the elderly. Many people were taken hostage. Women were tortured and raped, with their bodies also being desecrated by Hamas. Children, babies even, were murdered, with some at a kibbutz even beheaded or burned. The official Israel X account released those images last Thursday.

When directly confronted by reporters about such atrocities, Tlaib initially had nothing to say. When she did however, speak about it, she made it all about herself, as Matt highlighted late last week.

One of the accounts that Tlaib reposted from includes the Detroit Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) account. "For the past week, Democrats and Republicans have united to support Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza," the post claimed in part. Protests held by the DSA, especially in New York, were full of Nazi imagery and antisemitic sentiments. A fellow Michigan Democrat, Rep. Shri Thanedar, even renounced his membership with the DSA as a result.

For the past week, Democrats and Republicans have united to support Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza.

We are proud of DSA congresswomen @AOC @CoriBush and our own @RashidaTlaib leading the way by calling for #CeasefireNOW.

It shouldn't be radical to say #NoMoneyForMassacres https://t.co/doYQcWycqi — Detroit DSA 🌹 (@detroitdsa) October 16, 2023

Despite members like Tlaib and others who comprise of the Squad refusing to call out Hamas, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre still claimed during last Thursday's press briefing that they're "not sensing division" in the Democratic Party.



"#CeasefireNOW" is trending over X on Monday night, in part due to the resolution from Tlaib and other squad members.

REPORTER: "Does [Biden] feel that his party is supporting him [in assisting Israel]? Or does he sense division?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "We're not sensing division." pic.twitter.com/vEWMjH1nLD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2023



