Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case
Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives
Here's Jim Jordan's Pitch to House Republicans As Speaker Vote Approaches
Dems Wonder If They Need to Reevaluate Their Position on Israeli-Hamas War
Rachel Maddow's Fairy Tales
Newsom Signs Law Giving Some Mexicans In-State Tuition
Trump Isn't the Only Former President Some Have Floated as Speaker
Rashida Tlaib's Anti-Israel Sentiments Have Been on Full Blast
Jewish Student’s Dorm Reportedly Set on Fire
Yikes! Senate Candidate Allred's MSNBC Op-Ed Issued a Correction Over How the Senate...
Here's Why a Tennessee Democrat Is Running for Office
What Do VA Dems and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common? Well...
The Squad's Ongoing Disgrace on Israel and Hamas
Texas Lawmakers Advance Border Bill Allowing State Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
Tipsheet

Joe Biden to Visit Israel on Wednesday

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 16, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, President Joe Biden will visit our ally in the Middle East. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement over his official X account on Monday night. The Hill had also reported on the news a short while before Blinken made the announcmeent.

Advertisement

"He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world," Blinken's post read in part. A previous version of the post included a photo of the secretary.

According to the OSINTdefender account, they will "reportedly receive a Comprehensive Brief of Israeli War Goals and Strategies while also hearing how they plan to Reduce the possibility of Civilian Casualties during Ground and Air Operations."

Blinken has already been to the region since the attacks. His presence hasn't exactly been helpful, though, including when it comes to convincing Egypt and Saudi Arabia to play a helpful role. Egypt has refused to open its borders to Gaza refugees trying to flee the region after Israel warned civilians to flee ahead of their attacks against Hamas. 

Recommended

Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Further, Blinken had been forced to quickly delete a post calling last week calling for de-escalation.

Over 1,400 Israelis were killed by Hamas as a result of the October 7 attack, the bloodiest day in Israel's history, on a day where the most Jews had died since the end of the Holocaust. The death toll for Americans keeps going up at well, with that number now at at least 30. 

The announcement comes as Biden has delved awfully close to problematic narratives.

An NBC News headline from last Friday noted that "U.S. officials privately warn Israel to show restraint in retaliating against Hamas," although the following days that call came from the president himself and wasn't so private.

During the "60 Minutes" interview that aired on Sunday nigtht, which our own Larry O'Connor addressed, called for restraint, warning it would be a "big mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza. Biden also noted that "there needs to be a Palestinian Authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."

Advertisement

"The comments amount to one of the few times the US president has called on Israel to use some sort of restraint in responding to the Hamas attacks that left 1,400 dead," CNN reported. "In its response, Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign against the northern Gaza Strip, from which Hamas launched its attack."

As Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog told CNN's "State of the Union," however, they "have no desire to occupy or reoccupy Gaza."

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives Matt Vespa
We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
What Do VA Dems and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common? Well... John Hasson
Joe Biden's 60 Minutes Interview Was a Disaster Townhall Video
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve Spencer Brown
Rashida Tlaib's Anti-Israel Sentiments Have Been on Full Blast Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives Matt Vespa
Advertisement