Tipsheet

Here's What WH Now Says About Biden's Claim That Climate Change Is 'Only Existential Threat' for Humanity

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 10, 2023 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration, including President Joe Biden himself, have obsessed at great length about the Democratic Party's pet issue of climate change. Back in January, Biden claimed that climate change is the "single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons." This was around the time that a Chinese Spy balloon was allowed to fly across the country before being ultimately shot down, days later. Last month, Biden similarly claimed that "the only existential threat humanity faces--even more frightening than a nuclear war--is global warming; going above 1.5 degrees in the next 10 years." National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby was asked on Monday if the president still stands by those comments, especially in light of the catastrophic foreign policy events that have occurred, including Hamas' attack on Israeli last Saturday, which has claimed approximately 1,000 Israeli lives. Fourteen Americans were also killed

Kirby, who spoke to Fox News' Martha MacCallum on "The Story," gave a response that likely won't come as a surprise, but is concerning nevertheless.

"Absolutely he does," Kirby said when asked if Biden still stands by his remarks. "Climate change is an existential threat. It actually threatens and is capable of wiping out all human life on earth over time." He also used the excuse "it's just science" to defend the prioritizing of climate change.

"The president believes wholeheartedly that climate change is an existential threat to all of human life on the planet. That's just science," he continued. "But it doesn't mean that we turn our back on the other challenges facing this country and our allies and partners around the world."

Kirby struck a much different tone when speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper later on Monday, as he cried and struggled for words at one point when discussing "the human cost" and "human beings" killed by Hamas. 

Tapper had discussed how "CNN crews witnessed mass execution sites where innocent attendees of a music festival spent their last moments huddled together in a bomb shelter. The shelter was no match for terrorist infiltrators who had guns on the ground."

This BBC Reporter Just Showed the Liberal Media How to Do Their Jobs Matt Vespa
The White House's response has overall been to brag about Biden's handling of the conflict, despite how the president's responses over the weekend in real time were questionable at best. Further, the president and first lady even still held a BBQ event on Sunday, to the strong condemnation of some, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who issued multiple posts.

Further, the X accounts of the White House and both Biden's official and campaign accounts continued to send out non-related posts over the weekend, including those going after Republicans. Such posts prompted The Specator's Matthew Foldi to point out that someone forgot to turn off auto scheduling for posts. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted a sampling of these unrelated and insensitive posts.

Then, there's the criticism that the Biden administration has received for announcing last month--on the anniversary of September 11, no less--that Iran would receive $6 billion in exchange for a prisoner swap. The Wall Street Journal confirmed Iran's support for Hamas in carrying out the attack.

Beyond the X posts from many members of the administration and their allies in the media that went after anyone who would dare raise issue with the funds, including sitting members of Congress, the White House has provided unhelpful responses about those funds. This comes even after Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has issued a letter calling on Biden to freeze the funds and void the agreement.

Nevertheless, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bragged about the president's response on the issue during Tuesday's press briefing. 

She pointed to Tuesday being the "second time [Biden's] spoken about Israel in the last couple of days" as proof that "we know how focused he's been on, um, on what has happened," arguing "he's shown his leadership over the horrific events over the weekend in Israel."

The Biden reelection campaign did some bragging of their own, with a press release sent out on Tuesday, with a "What They’re Saying: President Biden’s 'Strong' Leadership and Commitment to Israel is 'Unbreakable.'" All of the highlighted comments were made on CNN and MSNBC, mainstream media outlet often in support of the president.

This pales in comparison to a fundraising email from Monday, though, with a special release for a t-shirt on Malarkey Monday.

