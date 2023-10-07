Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East
Tipsheet

As a New War Breaks Out Between Israel and Hamas, Biden Finally Responds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 07, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Spencer and Katie have been covering the outbreak of a new war between Israel and Hamas; the hostilities broke out when Israel Defense Forces posted on social media that a mass attack by Palestinian terrorists was launched from the Gaza Strip. It’s not a coincidence that the attack was launched on Shabbat and the religious holiday Simchat Torah. Five thousand rockets were fired, and Palestinian terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war earlier this morning, ordering a mass mobilization of its army reserves. Meanwhile, the Biden White House was silent, which was not lost on most. 

The Biden administration finally issued remarks over the outbreak of this new war in the Middle East (via ABC News): 

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him that the U.S. "condemns" Hamas' assault on Israel. 

"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering," Biden said in a statement. 

[…] 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement condemning Hamas' attack on Israel, saying the U.S. will "remain in close contact with our Israel partners." 

"The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," Blinken said in a statement. 

[…] 

At least 40 people have died in Israel and more than 700 people have been injured after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said. 

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 160 were killed in Gaza and over a 1,000 were injured this morning in the fighting.

The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning. 

Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel. 

Prayers for Israel. 

We’ll keep you updated.


