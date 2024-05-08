The Squad Has a Meltdown Over Pro-Terrorism Encampments Getting Dismantled
Dutch Police Bust Up Pro-Hamas Camp With Bulldozers at the University of Amsterdam

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 08, 2024 10:30 PM

Dutch police had enough. The pro-Hamas encampment at the University of Amsterdam took aggressive measures to dismantle the pro-terrorist gathering, using a bulldozer to reduce a makeshift fortification to rubble before police, in full riot gear, rushed in with batons to break up the fracas. Let’s just say that for now, our police will not be taking such measures to break up our pro-terrorist contingent here (via Reuters):

Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters as thousands marched in the Dutch capital on Tuesday, a day after riot police violently broke up an encampment at Amsterdam University. 

Police were seen using batons against protesters to prevent them from marching past the nearby Holocaust Monument on their way to Amsterdam city centre [sic]. 

When protesters arrived at a central Amsterdam University location, protesters barricaded the narrow canal-facing road in front of the university buildings. 

Earlier in the day a crowd of several hundred had gathered, chanting slogans against the war in Gaza and denouncing Israel’s ongoing military operations. 

"Free, Free Palestine!", protesters shouted. "The people united will never be defeated." 

[…] 

Amsterdam police used a bulldozer to knock down barricades early on Tuesday and detained 169 people in sometimes violent clashes, statements and videos of the protest showed. 

For weeks, pro-Hamas students have run wild on college campuses nationwide in the United States. At Columbia University, they seized a building and took the custodial staff hostage. Commencement ceremonies are being canceled as these tent cities have overtaken daily campus life. It’s reached levels of absurdity, thanks to liberals enabling these people, particularly the folks in the front offices of these universities. Nothing would be better than to see our police bust into the encampments with tanks and bulldozers and haul these clowns off to jail. 

*** 

Also, these Amsterdam clowns were getting out of control:


