State Department Gets Nailed Trying to Spin Giving Iran $6 Billion for 'Humanitarian' Reasons

State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller had a difficult time Tuesday afternoon answering questions about the Biden administration's latest move to release $6 billion to the Iranian terrorist regime in exchange for the release of five Americans.
Miller attempted to justify the money influx for "humanitarian purposes" and said the administration's policy of not paying cash for ransom has not changed.
Q: What if you find out Iran is using the $6 billion to fund Russia's war in Ukraine and/or other terrorism?— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2023
Biden State Department spokesman Matthew Miller: "I don't wanna try to get into hypotheticals" pic.twitter.com/wX6HSnSYRa
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says the Biden administration's $6 billion giveaway to Iran — the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism — in a prisoner swap on the anniversary of 9/11 wasn't a "ransom" pic.twitter.com/6vJxD6zXap— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2023
REPORTER: "You are unblocking [$6 billion for Iran], basically"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2023
STATE: "To give something, it must be something that's yours"
REPORTER: "If you didn't grant the waivers, then they wouldn't get the money"
STATE: "I'm not disagreeing with that"
REPORTER: "You had the same… pic.twitter.com/VPTGsdKTVO
Meanwhile over at the White House, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby is attempting the same.
John Kirby:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2023
Giving Iran $6 billion in a prisoner swap “is not ransom.” pic.twitter.com/86AxSUZr6i
John Kirby insists that the Biden administration is "holding Iran accountable."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2023
The administration just announced a $6 billion giveaway to the largest state sponsor of terrorism in a prisoner swap on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/7ADbKk8QDg
