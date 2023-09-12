There's Been a Narrative Shift on Joe Biden's Business Dealings
State Department Gets Nailed Trying to Spin Giving Iran $6 Billion for 'Humanitarian' Reasons

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 12, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller had a difficult time Tuesday afternoon answering questions about the Biden administration's latest move to release $6 billion to the Iranian terrorist regime in exchange for the release of five Americans. 

Miller attempted to justify the money influx for "humanitarian purposes" and said the administration's policy of not paying cash for ransom has not changed. 

Meanwhile over at the White House, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby is attempting the same.

