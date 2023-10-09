Blinken Makes a Big Admission About Iran After Administration Officials Hopelessly Try to Spin $6B Deal

A State Department spokesperson addressed criticism about the recent deal to unfreeze Iranian assets in exchange for U.S. hostages in the wake of the attack on Iran, claiming the $6 billion “had nothing to do” with Hamas terrorists infiltrating the country over the weekend.

After condemning the attack, spokesman Matthew Miller argued that “not a penny has been spent” of the funds, “and when it is, it can only go for humanitarian needs like food and medicine. Anything to the contrary is false.”

The comment, which other administration officials repeated nearly verbatim, came after several Republican presidential candidates and conservative commentators argued the opposite, and made their disagreement with Miller known.

Let’s be clearer still: Since Biden took office Iran’s accessible foreign exchange reserves went from <$6B (same as Haiti!) to $70B+, & from selling <400k barrels of oil per day at <$55/ barrel to over 3M barrels per day at $85 per barrel. Anyone arguing this doesn’t support… https://t.co/eWKZsT5HJH — Robert Greenway (@RC_Greenway) October 7, 2023

Iran has $6 billion they’re waiting to spend on “humanitarian needs.”



That means they haven’t redirected other funds to spend on terrorist attacks, guys.



The Very Smart People are running our federal government.



(They don’t hear themselves, and they don’t care). https://t.co/EwjM9PGq6Q — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 7, 2023

Someone needs to explain to the US govt the concept that money is “fungible.” I know it’s a three-syllable word, but I’m confident some of the officials will understand eventually. https://t.co/oG9cilnTF7 — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 8, 2023

You should have told Blinken that you can’t say this type of stupidity.



Money is fungible. Do you really not know this? https://t.co/xNZbi7Dxkd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 7, 2023

Matthew Miller is a danger to Israel & America. His abject intellectual immaturity with regards to how Iran views their $6 billion from Administrator Biden renders him incompetent.

Listen to Iran’s president tell the world that Iran will use the money for anything… “Anything.” https://t.co/BrBWNIlPaI pic.twitter.com/LPpco28gjH — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) October 8, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also asked about this on the Sunday shows, where he finally admitted that "Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism."

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, many in the GOP are laying blame on the Biden administration in the wake of that recent deal to unfreeze Iranian assets that were unfrozen for humanitarian purposes in return for the release of those American hostages. Here’s what Steve Scalise, one of the candidates for speaker, put out yesterday: “The Biden administration must be held accountable for its appeasement of these Hamas terrorists, including handing over billions of dollars to them and their Iranian backers.” Your response? SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, look, I’m not going to comment on specific comments by individuals. I can say this: It’s unfortunate that some are, in effect, saying things that may be motivated by politics at a time when so many lives have been lost and Israel remains under attack. And the facts are these and should be well known: This involved Iranian resources, not American taxpayer dollars; these were resources that Iran had acquired from the sale of its oil that were stuck in a bank, in this case in South Korea. They have always been entitled to use those funds under our law and under our sanctions for humanitarian purposes, and the funds were moved from one bank to another to facilitate that. By the way, not a single dollar from that account has actually been spent to date, and in any event it’s very carefully and closely regulated by the Treasury Department to make sure that it’s only used for food, for medicine, for medical equipment. So, some who are advancing this false narrative, they’re either misinformed or they’re misinforming, and either way it’s wrong.

After the White House and their Twitter surrogates spent the entire day yesterday saying “there’s absolutely no way our $6B to Iran has ANYTHING to do with the attack,” Blinken acknowledges their talking points are pure crap. https://t.co/8bfTtYN8ho — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 8, 2023

And there it is. The Biden Admin knew the $6 billion would help support terrorism and they did it anyway. https://t.co/7nMGAUaYHi — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) October 8, 2023



