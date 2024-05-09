Pro-Hamas Activists Tried Harassing a GOP Congresswoman. It Didn't Go Well.

Isn’t this becoming a tiring exercise, folks? Congressional Republicans and a healthy share of Democrats aren’t hopping on the jihad train. We’re a pro-Israel nation, or at least I thought we were, until Joe Biden decided to cut arms shipments to the Jewish state because no one will listen to his incoherent foreign policy. Code Pink and other pro-Hamas activists have been trolling Capitol Hill, capturing interactions with members of Congress regarding why, in their eyes, they’re supporting genocide in Gaza.

Not that it needs to be said, but there is no genocide. Hamas is a terrorist organization, and they’re getting what they deserve: death. So, when these folks found Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-VA) waiting by the elevator, they pounced. The problem is Ms. Foxx, who is 80, still has a bite, and she quickly brushed off their talking points, essentially saying she had better things to do.

BREAKING: Code Pink harasses Representative Virginia Foxx. Foxx got that dog in her and quickly gets rid of these clowns.



"I've got things to do."



"Off the Elevator! I have work to do!" pic.twitter.com/sxhYVCDNe5 — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 8, 2024

The activists were wondering why she doesn’t think anti-islamophobia is a concern, along with questioning why she supports ruining the lives of these pro-Hamas students who have created mayhem on college campuses nationwide.

These people can answer their questions.

When one of the pro-Hamas activists tried to follow her onto the elevator, Foxx snapped, "Off the Elevator! I have work to do!"

The better interaction was with Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), who said that Hamas should be wiped out:

Rep. Brian Mast is perfection. pic.twitter.com/cJtF3PlWAh — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 7, 2024

I think Israel should go in there and kick the sh*t out of them, just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch.”

Well said.