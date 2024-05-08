The Squad Has a Meltdown Over Pro-Terrorism Encampments Getting Dismantled
Liberal Media Shocked to Learn Joe Biden Isn't Doing Too Hot In the Polls

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 08, 2024 10:00 PM
Liberal media is slowly but surely coming to terms that President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election chances look like nothing but a dream. 

An MSNBC panel was astounded to find that more Americans believe Biden is the biggest threat to democracy than former President Donald Trump. 

“I find it shocking, honestly,” MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio said. “I can’t make sense of that number. I wish I could. I wish I could have some really great insight into it, but I don’t know if it’s an outlier or not, because the other numbers of independents are going in the right direction. So, that may be it.”

The panel was referring to a recent PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll that found 53 percent of independents believe Biden’s second term will “weaken America.” Meanwhile, only 42 percent of voters think Trump would be a threat to democracy. 

At the same time, CNN hurled hard-hitting truth bombs at Biden during a live interview with the president. 

“Voters trust Trump more on the economy,” CNN host Erin Burnett said. “Housing prices have doubled, real income is down after inflation, GDP is down, and consumer confidence has hit a low.” 

Burnett asked the president if he was worried that he may be running out of time to turn the country around ahead of the November election. 

Biden attempted to defend his administration’s policies that have wreaked havoc on the nation saying that his administration has already turned the country around for the better. 

He claimed that although most Americans think the U.S. is not in good shape economically, Biden said that individual Americans are, in fact, in “good shape.”

The 81-year-old president also claimed the U.S. has the “strongest economy in the world,” adding that the inflation rate was nine percent when he entered office. 

However, the inflation rate was less than two percent when he took office. 

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that Trump holds a 46-45 percent lead over Biden ahead of the 2024 race. 

