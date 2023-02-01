Former GOP Rep Demands We Hold Those Who Mocked Paul Pelosi Attack Accountable
Tipsheet

Biden Ramps Up Another Far-Left Obsession by Claiming Climate Change Worse Than 'Nuclear Weapons'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 01, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We've been covering lately how President Joe Biden and his administration are particularly obsessed with abortion, but on Tuesday afternoon the president reminded how he's equally overly focused on another Democratic talking point, which would be climate change. Biden addressed the issue during a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in New York City. Not only did he warn about climate change when it comes to emphasize we have "a real big problem," he claimed that it's even worse than nuclear weapons.

"If we don't stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius incr- -- we're going to have a real problem," he said, stumbling over his words. "It's the single-most existential threat to humanity we've ever faced, including nuclear weapons."

On its face, it's a pretty stunning statement. Nuclear weapons could end the world as we know it, and will, if they are ever deployed. That's not a question. It's no wonder that while speaking with "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday morning, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) called the president's remarks "scary" and "petrifying."

Waltz also went on to provide context to the world stage we're on when it comes to nuclear weapons. "As we speak, Putin has been actively considering using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, so that's bad enough, but China and the Chinese Communist Party are tripling the size of their nuclear arsenal. They're developing hypersonic nuclear capable missiles that we can't defend against," the congressman pointed out. 

Speaking of China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Waltz also aptly pointed out how much such comments embolden China. "And we have the commander in chief saying climate is more dangerous than nuclear weapons, and the thing that's so serious that Chinese listen to this, they hear it, and they know that this administration and Biden will make concession after concession to the Chinese in order to achieve their climate goals while China has the most rapid military buildup in modern American history," Waltz continued, highlighting how weak this administration is, despite Biden bragging about how close he is with Xi Jinping. 

"And the irony on top of it is that the Chinese are then dominating the global battery market, so they're making money off of it, in addition to us being distracted while they triple their nuclear arsenal. And my question for President Biden is, if Xi of China realizes his dream of becoming the dominant global superpower, do you think he's going to care about climate? Absolutely not," Waltz added, highlighting a further problem. 

While Waltz focused on China, a danger to be sure, he also did briefly mention Russia. It's worth pointing out there too that Russia's Vladimir Putin didn't invade Ukraine while former President Donald Trump was in office, but rather waited to do so until Biden took office, raising even further concerns about nuclear weapons. 

Biden also approached the topic by claiming "we’re finding ourselves in a situation where you talk about this party denying the existence of climate change." Polling shows that Republicans are less concerned than Democrats about climate change when it comes to the top issues they care about, and are also less likely to blame human action. That doesn't translate to climate change denialism, though. The president's remarks on the topic are thus inaccurate and unfair when it comes to suggesting there is a party "denying the existence of climate change."

The Biden administration--including and especially the president himself--continues every day to show the danger of misguided and failed priorities. 

