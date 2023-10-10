Tuberville Responds to Calls He Should Be 'Removed From the Human Race'
White House Confirms Death Toll of Americans Has Gone Up

Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2023 3:45 PM
President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday afternoon 14 Americans were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack over the weekend in Israel, an increase from 11 confirmed deaths earlier in the day. 

During the press briefing at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed the administration does not know how many Americans have been taken hostage or their condition inside the Gaza Strip. A number of Americans are also unaccounted for, but that does not mean they have been taken captive. 

Parents of those abducted held a press conference Tuesday morning and haven't been contacted by Biden administration officials. Hamas is threatening to execute them on live television. American special forces are working to find them by advising the Israeli military and their hostage rescue teams. 

