White House Confirms Death Toll of Americans Has Gone Up

President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday afternoon 14 Americans were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack over the weekend in Israel, an increase from 11 confirmed deaths earlier in the day.

BIDEN: At least 14 Americans have been killed by Hamas pic.twitter.com/BDHjOQWpuC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 10, 2023

JOE BIDEN: “We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas.” pic.twitter.com/Y5HoYdtov8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 10, 2023

During the press briefing at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed the administration does not know how many Americans have been taken hostage or their condition inside the Gaza Strip. A number of Americans are also unaccounted for, but that does not mean they have been taken captive.

SULLIVAN: “We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing, but I want to underscore and stress that does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more American hostages." pic.twitter.com/2MAkNqGsUp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2023

Parents of those abducted held a press conference Tuesday morning and haven't been contacted by Biden administration officials. Hamas is threatening to execute them on live television. American special forces are working to find them by advising the Israeli military and their hostage rescue teams.