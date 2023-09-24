Why We'll 'Definitely' Be Talking About Trump's Heartbeat Comments for Months

It's been a week since former and potentially future President Donald Trump told Kristen Welker during his "Meet the Press" interview that he thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signing a heartbeat bill was "a terrible thing" and "a terrible mistake." We're still talking about it, and we "definitely" still will be, not only in the months leading up to not just the Iowa Republican Caucus but beyond, according to Timothy Head, the executive director for the Faith and Freedom Coalition, as he explained in an interview with Townhall.

Trump's comments sent shockwaves through the pro-life movement over comments that Head reminded were "on the record" and "publicly known."

Trump calls DeSantis’ heartbeat protections for unborn babies “a terrible thing” and a “terrible mistake.”



Won’t commit to national 15 week protections for the unborn. pic.twitter.com/7xCLbgwZNu — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 17, 2023

Thus, Head believes, "I definitely think that we'll still be talking about it for no other reason because any candidate who's running against Trump in Iowa or the carveout states all the way through Super Tuesday will be reminding all Republican voters essentially for the next basically five to six months about that statement."

Head also reminded throughout the interview that as president, Trump had a record that one "would have to argue is probably the single most pro-life presidency in history. It certainly plays a factor in how "it's hard to say exactly where this is going to go," when it comes to whether it will hurt Trump in the primary.

This isn't only worth mentioning when it comes to how Trump administration had been and could still be successful on the issue, but what it says about Trump then versus now. Trump, Head offered, "actually has an incredibly strong record to run on that he hasn't necessarily leaned into so far during the primary race."

Of course, that DeSantis, who is number two in the polls, signed a heartbeat bill into law could have something to do with it. When prompted as to if Trump's focus and energy on DeSantis signing such a bill had anything to do with it, Head offered it as one of two "fairly apparent strategic possibilities."

One of those possibilities is indeed for Trump "to try to differentiate himself from DeSantis." Head believes it's more likely, though, Trump is trying to appeal to the suburban women he's had issues with in the past.

That's why Head said he "would argue even more importantly from a certain vantage point, Trump's brands and campaign has struggled with suburban, college educated women for a number of years. And no doubt he's always sort of mindful of where those voters are across the country, not just in Florida, but across the country."

"And so when he made a statement like that, it's not a stretch to think that he's trying to kind of soften his brands to a constituency that he's has had some room for improvement with you know, while possibly risking some with a constituency that he's been extremely strong with for really the last six years," Head offered.

Trump has had some less controversial advice on the pro-life issue as well. While speaking to a crowd in Iowa, Trump urged people to support exceptions on abortion to help their chances in 2024.

"Without the exceptions, it is very difficult to win elections," Trump told the crowd. "We would probably lose majorities in 2024 without the exceptions, and perhaps the presidency itself."

Trump's support for pro-life bills with exceptions has been a view he's held for some years now. Further, the bill DeSantis signed does contain exceptions for life of the woman, as well as for rape, incest, and human trafficking.

Head confirmed to Townhall that exceptions indeed poll well, including from a national perspective and across all sub demographics, adding "there's not a lot of political risk in advocating for exceptions."

An issue for Republican primary candidates beyond reaction to Trump's comments has been the role of the federal government when it comes to supporting the right to life. That can perhaps be best summed up by whether or not candidates would sign into law as president a 15-week abortion ban, something that Trump acknowledged "people are starting to think" about and that "that seems to be a number that people are talking about right now." He doesn't seem keen on signing such a ban, though.

Head, in reminding that the 15-week ban would have to overcome the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, does not think it possible such a bill would pass, at least not when it comes to what Congress might look like following the 2024 or 2026 races. "So, until we get to that point [of 60 pro-life senators], I don't think there's there's probably much political viability, even though we would we would love to see a policy like that, but it's just not imminent," Head offered.

In another memorable part of that "Meet the Press" interview, Trump claimed he could strike a deal with Democrats on abortion, offering "I’m going to come together with all groups, and we’re going to have something that’s acceptable" and that "I think both sides are going to like me." Right before he told Welker that DeSantis signing the heartbeat bill was "a terrible thing" and "a terrible mistake," Trump offered "I would sit down with both sides and I’d negotiate something, and we’ll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years."

Howwever, the incredibly divisive, polarizing, and emotional issue of abortion may be one where such compromise isn't likely.

While Head pointed out that "we have to bear in mind that both in business and in politics, Donald Trump has been an incredible negotiator and one of the sort of foundational premises of negotiation is to not negotiate with yourself, and to not be the first party to stake a position so to speak," there's a "but" in there.

"But then secondly, as to compromising with Democrats, I don't know anybody in either the pro-life or pro-choice communities that that believes that there's much middle ground so to speak, to be found," Head continued, offering where he thinks "there might be some middle ground" is the health of the mother.

And, as Head later went on to offer to Townhall as part of his closing thoughts as to whether or not abortion will be a major issue in the primary and general election--and he thinks it will--it's important to emphasize the extremist position Democrats take.

"Well, I think that ultimately that it's great to be talking about this, as long as conservative candidates can figure out how to starkly contrast the radical positions of the left of abortion on demand and in some cases, even post birth terminations, to the compassionate and pro-life positions of not only the pro-life movement, but now over half of the states in the United States," Head offered. "If candidates can figure out how to, to remain disciplined and bring that to light, these are excellent discussions. But if candidates struggle with that issue, then it'll be a very competitive, you know, contested subject matter," he went on to warn.

Virtually all Democrats in Congress, as well as the White House, support the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would invalidate state pro-life laws and legalize abortion on demand up until birth for any reason without legal limit. It would not merely codify the Roe v. Wade decision that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down with last year's Dobbs v. Jackson decision, it would expand it.

The DeSantis campaign, in a response to Trump's comments, focused on highlighting Trump's compromising as a negative, with DeSantis himself going for that angle. A pinned thread over X from the DeSantis War Room account claims Trump "repeatedly compromised with Democrats — and sold out conservative voters — to win praise from corporate media and the Left."

🔥 LISTEN: DeSantis reacts to Trump pledging to appease Democrats in a second term.



“It’s a window into how he’s changing as he’s running this campaign…I’ve given him credit for his accomplishments…but anytime he did a deal with Democrats whether it was on budget, whether it… pic.twitter.com/ZZ18SREGVw — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 18, 2023

THIS is how Trump governed as president.



He repeatedly compromised with Democrats — and sold out conservative voters — to win praise from corporate media and the Left.



🧵 THREAD. https://t.co/Km2I4snubu — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 17, 2023

While speaking to radio host Glenn Beck during a Saturday interview, DeSantis also offered more warnings about compromising with the Democratic Party on the issue.

DESANTIS on Trump saying he will appease Democrats on abortion so that they "like me":



"This is a political party that will not say whether a baby that is one day away from being born should have legal protection…If they're happy, then it's something that's going to be really,… pic.twitter.com/G0ZGYHWk3e — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 23, 2023

At the end of the day, it's crucial to keep in mind that for however much the abortion issue ends up mattering, Trump still remains the frontrunner. As of Saturday night, RealClearPolitics shows Trump leading the primary with 57.7 percent support to DeSantis' 12.8 percent, for a spread of +44.9.

Head discussed those poll numbers, offering "you certainly have to acknowledge" that Trump was leading by so much already when that "Meet the Press" interview aired.

"He was basically leading in every early carve out space between 30 and 45 points." While Head would emphasize he didn't know why Trump made the comments he did about the heartbeat bills being "a terrible thing" and a "terrible mistake," and he doesn't know what Trump's strategy was, Trump, he explained, "definitely has some margin to be able to emphasize other parts of his profile and not necessarily be as aggressive so to speak on pro life messaging."

It's worth pointing out that Trump did stand up for the pro-life cause last week as well. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has for months been holding up military nominations and promotions in response to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy.

As Tuberville has been reminding from the start, though, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has always been able to call for individual votes. Schumer granted such votes late last week, with the Senate confirming the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Eric Smith as the commandant of the Marine Corps., and Gen. Randy George as the chief of staff for the Army.

Trump's TruthSocial post, which included coverage from Townhall, declared the votes a "BIG WIN FOR TOMMY!"

Trump also responded to the backlash over his comments, which included a letter from Students for Life of America's Kristan Hakwins, via another post on TruthSocial. Not only did Trump remind he was responsible for the Dobbs decision, thanks to the votes from the justices he nominated, but offered the pro-life movement "has TREMENDOUS NEGOTIATING POWER."

Buckle up for more talk on the abortion issue, especially if Republicans wise up on the advice from Head and others and draw the important contrast to the pro-life position and pro-abortion Democrats who want to legalize abortion in all 50 states for any reason without legal limit.



