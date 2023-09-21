Trump Breaks His Silence, Comes Out in Support of Tuberville's Holds

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has broken his silence on Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (R-AL) holds on military promotions and nominations in response to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy. Under the policy, which is in violation of 10 U.S.C. 1093, servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for abortions, and travel expenses are covered if the abortion takes place out-of-state. There is no gestational limit.

Trump, who shared Townhall's coverage in his Truth Social post, declared a "BIG WIN FOR TOMMY," and also took the chance to go after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). "Unlike McConnell and his group of automatic Democrat YES VOTES, Tommy T is willing to take on the Radical Left Fascists & Thugs that are destroying our Country. What a difference!," the post added.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caved to Tuberville calling for a floor vote on certain military promotions, with Charles "C.Q." Brown having now been confirmed as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Eric Smith as the commandant of the Marine Corps., and Gen. Randy George as the chief of staff for the Army.

Tuberville, and others, have been pointing out for months now that Schumer could have confirmed promotions some time ago by calling for a floor vote, as he finally did on Wednesday. Tuberville has been objecting to military promotions and nominations sailing through via unanimous consent.

The holds, as Tuberville made clear from the Senate floor on Wednesday night, when he voted against confirming Brown, still remain. He also reserves the right to call for more votes in the future.

"I came here to this chamber to vote. And I reserve the right to seek another cloture position on the nominees in the future." https://t.co/aHyD6n19NE — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 20, 2023

Tuberville endorsed Trump days after he announced his campaign last November. Trump also has the support of the entire Republican Alabama U.S. House delegation.

The senator responded over X with a post that thanked Trump and included a screenshot of the TruthSocial post.

Trump has been in the news considerably this week over the abortion issue, with the larger question being his commitment to the pro-life cause.

During a "Meet the Press" interview that aired on Sunday, Trump told host Kristen Welker that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signing heartbeat bills was "a terrible thing and a terrible mistake." The 2024 frontrunner has received considerable backlash from pro-life leaders on the issue, though others still choose to highlight how he has been our nation's most pro-life president.

.@PYNance: "Without question Donald Trump is the most pro-life President in American history." pic.twitter.com/3UBs8h6t3b — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) September 16, 2023

Trump is the MOST pro-life president in history: Here are the FACTS



Op-ed by @SummerEllenLane https://t.co/iJQMsM5GCY — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 19, 2023

DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are both running against Trump in the primary, have spoke out against Trump's current position.

"I think he's taking positions that I think are different from what he took in 2015, when he first came onto the scene, and I do think he's a different candidate today than he was back then. And I think the one back then was probably closer to where Republican voters want to be than the latest iteration," DeSantis said during a Wednesday interview with ABC News.

DeSantis had also said during an Iowa radio show hit earlier in the week that "I think it's a window into how he's changing as he's running this campaign," regarding Trump's comments.

Pence, who served as Trump's vice president during their pro-life administration, told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that he sees Trump as "walking away from a commitment to the right to life."

During a Wednesday rally in Iowa, a particularly pro-life state whose Republican caucus on January 15, 2024 kicks off the primary season, Trump urged the crowd to come out in favor of exceptions on abortion to help their chances in 2024.

DeSantis expressed his support for Tuberville's holds during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper in July. He reiterated that support earlier this week at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Town Hall.