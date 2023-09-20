Schumer Grants Tommy Tuberville's Call for Votes on Certain Military Promotions

This article has been updated to include posts between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

On Wednesday, after several months of holding up military nominees and promotions due to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) posted he had asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to call a vote on Gen. Eric Smith to become the next commandant of the Marine Corps, and that Schumer has finally agreed to do so.

Under the policy, which violates 10 U.S.C. 1093, servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for abortions, and travel expenses are covered if the abortion takes place out-of-state. There is no gestational limit.

I demanded a vote on this nomination. And Chuck Schumer just gave it to me.



Let’s go vote. pic.twitter.com/x5hd4vWg8o — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 20, 2023

As The Hill reported, other votes teed up include Charles "C.Q." Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Gen. Randy George to become chief of staff of the Army, in addition to Gen. Eric Smith to become the next commandant of the Marine Corps.

While The Hill framed the issue as one "marking Democrats’ first maneuver to get around Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hold on more than 300 promotions," it can't be emphasized enough how Schumer is caving by honoring a point that Tuberville has made from the start.

With regards to those over 300 promotions that Tuberville is holding up, the senator is opposing them by objecting to unanimous consent. Schumer has been able to call for a floor vote all along.

Speaking about how certain military promotions "must remain in limbo," Schumer said from the Senate floor on Wednesday that "we cannot, we should not allow that to be the case" and "so I have just filed cloture on the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Commandant of the Marine Corp., and the Army Chief of Staff."

With regards to Schumer's point that "these men should have already been confirmed" and "they should already be serving in their new positions," it's worth reminding that they could have been, had Schumer called for a vote sooner. Nevertheless, the majority leader, as one whose party is in control of the chamber, lamented that "the Senate should not have to go through procedural hoops to please one brazen and misguided senator, but this is where we are."

BREAKING: Chuck Schumer caves to @SenTuberville and announces that he is filing cloture on three of the military promotions that Tuberville has stopped via his block on the Senate's blanket vote to confirm hundreds of military appointments at once over the Pentagon funding… pic.twitter.com/JoAr5nJXFJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2023

Schumer refused to see it as caving, though. In addition to claiming Tuberville "accomplished nothing," The Hill quoted him as saying "simply put, besides the most extreme elements of the Republican Party, no one thinks this is a good idea, and in the face of that opposition, it seems that Sen. Tuberville is becoming more and more desperate to get out of the box he put himself in. The blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the senior senator from Alabama."

This is only a small taste of how Democrats, including the Biden administration, have maligned Tuberville for standing up for the right to life and the rule of law.

As Townhall has covered at great length, though, Tuberville has the support of many of his Republican colleagues in the Senate and the House, as well as of grassroots leaders and veterans.

Polling shows that 60 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer dollars going towards elective abortions, and the Hyde Amendment is supposed to be in place to offer such protections.

In a series of back-and-forth posts over X, Tuberville made clear that he has not been bluffing on the matter, and also that the military holds will remain so long as the abortion policy is in place.

One of us was bluffing. It wasn't me.



Democrats are taking the same action they could've taken months ago. As long as the Pentagon keeps the unlawful elective abortion policy in place, my holds will remain. https://t.co/f497iygBDd — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) September 20, 2023

"Schumer said that he would ask for consent to hold votes on the three nominations later on Wednesday. He added that if Tuberville or another Senate Republican objects, the votes will be held on Friday and Saturday," The Hill also noted.

A pinned post from Tuberville earlier in the day also called for a vote.

Let's go.



It's time to vote. pic.twitter.com/xgDYFJt7No — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 20, 2023



