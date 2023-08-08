Joe Biden Was Reportedly Told Who Brought Cocaine Into the White House

Last month, an "unknown substance" that turned out to be cocaine was discovered at the White House, prompting an evacuation. There's been a lot kept from the American people, with certain details changing over time. For instance, it wasn't until days later that it was revealed the cocaine was actually found "one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area." After a rather paltry investigation, the Secret Service claimed they couldn't find out who brought it. But, that might not be the full story.

Host Jesse Watters made on Tuesday's edition of "Fox News Primetime" made mention of reporting from the New York Post, which cited a Sunday morning report from Soldier of Fortune publisher Susan Katz Keating, which was not independently verified.

"If this is true," Watters shared, "it adds another layer to the coverup."

Report claims White House cocaine belonged to someone in the 'Biden family orbit' and Joe knows exactly who left it there.

As Keating's post mentioned:

The Secret Service told President Joe Biden the name of the person who brought a packet of cocaine into the White House last month, according to three security sources with direct knowledge of the incident. All three sources independently told Soldier of Fortune the same name, which arose from an investigation into the incident. The sources currently work for a U.S. government agency, and are not authorized to speak to the media. Soldier of Fortune posed the question directly to Joe Biden, via text message, and also to others within the family orbit: Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, and Kamala Harris. The text message to President Biden is reproduced, below. The message bounced back as undelivered. ... When cocaine was found inside the White House, some observers speculated that the drug belonged to Hunter Biden. But security sources told Soldier of Fortune that the First Son was not involved. “It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” another source said.

"Hello Mr. President, Susan Katz Keating here, the publisher of Soldier of Fortune magazine. I have been trying to contact you and your office about the packet of cocaine that was found at the White House on July 2. Three trusted sources tell me the Secret Service gave you the name of the person who brought the cocaine into the Executive Mansion. Is this true; and if so, can you please confirm the name? If you know the name and are not revealing it, please explain why. Many thanks," read the text message that is included in the report, which was indeed shown to be undeliverable.

Reporting from the Post noted that texts sent to the number resulted in automated messaging from the White House, and also included comment from Keating:

“I noted the text because every other method I tried brought no results. I am getting a lot of good information from sources, but I have to give the White House / Biden the opportunity to respond,” Keating told The Post. “I sent several text messages, as per their offering. Each time, it bounced back as undelivered. I published the screen shot to show that I used the method the White House told me to use, and it didn’t work. I wanted to document that I made the attempt.”

But, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi is certain that the report "is false," as he told the Post:

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post that Soldier of Fortune’s claim that the agency identified the cocaine’s owner and then briefed the president “is false.” “The Secret Service does not know who transported the small bag of cocaine into the White House,” Guglielmi said. “Our investigation could not lead to a person of interest and there were no discernible fingerprints or DNA that could be recovered from the packaging.” He added: “Our source is the independent crime lab of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This institution is not affiliated with the Secret Service, or the Department of Homeland Security. The FBI is nationally accredited in this area of forensic science and they conducted a very thorough analysis of the packaging.”

If Keating's report is accurate, it's particularly noteworthy that the cocaine reportedly did not belong to Hunter, like many initially believed it did, especially since he is a recovering crack addict.

That the cocaine did come from, again, if the report is accurate, "someone within the Biden family orbit" is also explosive. How many people have access to cocaine in this family? Or does the "family orbit" mean it's someone not directly related? Even if it's not Hunter's cocaine, could it perhaps belong to one of his business associates? Is it one of the business associates that Joe Biden wants us to believe he wasn't involved with in any way when he was vice president?

So many questions remain.

Unfortunately, given this White House's lack of transparency, it's not likely they'll be so forthcoming on the matter, especially since they've been downright disdainful. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre even snapped that there was "irresponsible reporting" involved, and Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates laughably hid behind the Hatch Act to claim he couldn't discuss the issue.

KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.



She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not…




