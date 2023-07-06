White House Continues Stonewalling on Cocainegate

It's been three days since the Secret Service confirmed an agent found a bag of cocaine in the White House. First reportedly in the library and then, "in a working area" of the West Wing.

What gibberish. A West Wing “work area”?



With the exception of the WH Mess and the bathrooms, the entire West Wing is a work area. Where exactly was the cocaine found? In whose office? In the Sit Room? In the private office next to the Oval?



Where?



During the first briefing since the incident, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday her office isn't assisting the Secret Service in their efforts to find out who the cocaine belongs to.

During President Biden's trip to South Carolina Thursday, Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates doubled down on the stonewalling and wouldn't commit to transparency once an investigation is completed. Bates also claimed he couldn't comment on whether the cocaine belongs to Hunter or Joe Biden because of the Hatch Act -- a completely ridiculous assertion.

"If the Secret Service is able to determine the individual responsible [for bringing cocaine into the White House], will the White House commit to transparency?"



This of course comes after news the Secret Service may "never find out" who left their cocaine in the West Wing, which is a total joke.

"One official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined," POLITICO reports. "The small amount of cocaine was found in a cubby area for storing electronics within the West Exec basement entryway into the West Wing, where many people have authorized access, including staff or visitors coming in for West Wing tours."