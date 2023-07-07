KJP Gets Testy With Reporter for Daring to Go There on Cocainegate

UPDATE: Jean Pierre was wrong on her timeline.

Fact check: @presssec said there was 'irresponsible' reporting on WH cocaine because Biden family 'were not here Friday'



Hunter was at WH Friday according to @EugeneDaniels2 pool report https://t.co/2GoWiy6ao9 pic.twitter.com/tva9IOtwAO — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 7, 2023





***Original Post***

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre got testy during Friday's briefing after a reporter dared to ask for a definitive answer on whether the bag of cocaine found on the premises belonged to anyone in the Biden family. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is a crack cocaine addict.

KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.



She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not… pic.twitter.com/jDesTsGfx3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023

Throughout the week the White House narrative about the location where the cocaine was found has repeatedly changed. On Tuesday Jean Pierre said White House staff was not assisting the Secret Service in their investigation to find out who the cocaine belonged to.

The White House cocaine whodunit took another turn on Thursday when those "involved in the White House cocaine inquiry" changed their story about where the bag of blow was found.https://t.co/KrYw6RCqRC — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 6, 2023

At the beginning of the briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said White House staff is regularly drug tested but did not eleborate on whether testing includes Biden family members. He also implied workers doing construction at the White House are to blame.

Jake Sullivan just blamed "workers" for the cocaine found in the White House. pic.twitter.com/RbVZSt0OT0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023

JAKE SULLIVAN: "If [the cocaine] involves someone from the White House, the appropriate consequences will ensue..." pic.twitter.com/339HOGDf0Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023



