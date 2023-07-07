House Committee to Take Aim at FISA Abuse in New Hearing
KJP Gets Testy With Reporter for Daring to Go There on Cocainegate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 07, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

UPDATE: Jean Pierre was wrong on her timeline. 


***Original Post***

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre got testy during Friday's briefing after a reporter dared to ask for a definitive answer on whether the bag of cocaine found on the premises belonged to anyone in the Biden family. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is a crack cocaine addict. 

Throughout the week the White House narrative about the location where the cocaine was found has repeatedly changed. On Tuesday Jean Pierre said White House staff was not assisting the Secret Service in their investigation to find out who the cocaine belonged to. 

At the beginning of the briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said White House staff is regularly drug tested but did not eleborate on whether testing includes Biden family members. He also implied workers doing construction at the White House are to blame.


