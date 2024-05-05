Here's the Security Incident That Occured at the White House Last Night
Tipsheet

State Police Clash With Pro-Hamas Thugs at the University of Virginia

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 05, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Some schools are finally acting against the chaos engulfing their campuses over the war in Gaza. Pro-terrorist students have created mayhem for weeks nationwide. At Virginia Commonwealth University, police quickly put down the pro-Hamas insurrection. Over the weekend, the pro-Hamas gathering at the University of Virginia was also broken up, leading to 25 people being arrested (via WaPo): 

Authorities arrested 25 pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a sustained confrontation at the University of Virginia on Saturday, university officials said, after dozens of law enforcement officers in riot gear surrounded a student encampment and used pepper spray to disperse people from the area. 

The clash, which U-Va. President James E. Ryan described in a letter to the school community Saturday evening as “upsetting, frightening and sad,” marked the latest escalation during the past several weeks of protests on campuses over the Israel-Gaza war. In a separate statement, the university said that it was still waiting for confirmation on how many of the 25 arrested were affiliated with U-Va. 

More than 2,300 people have been arrested on campuses nationwide over the past two weeks, according to a Washington Post tally of news reports and police and university statements. 

Demonstrators at the university in Charlottesville began their protest on a lawn outside the school chapel on Tuesday, joined by faculty and members of the community. After tents were erected Friday night in rainy weather, law enforcement officers arrived Saturday in increasing numbers, according to demonstrators at the encampment. 

By Saturday afternoon, police with riot shields and headgear began to clear the encampment, pushing students to the ground and pulling them by their arms. Police used zip-ties and pepper spray, causing protesters to flee while clutching their eyes. A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police said only pepper spray was used, not tear gas, as some social media posts suggested. 

As police moved in against the antisemitic horde, one bystander is audibly heard shouting something very appropriate for the occasion: “f**k their s**t up.”

Professional leftist riot operatives have infiltrated these camps as well. It’s no secret. American policy regarding Israel isn’t going to change because a few idiot leftists set up tents on campus. It is a warning to be on the lookout, however, as these kids will be entering institutions that could impact our relations with Israel in the future. It’s why when these creeps get de-masked by police, we need to find out who they are.

