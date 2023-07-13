Democrats Launch a New Assault on the Supreme Court
'Insanely Illegal': We're Learning More About the Biden FTC's War Against Twitter
How NASA Will Cut Down on Resupply Missions in Space Involves a Disgusting...
Liberals Go Off the Rails in Their Racist Attacks on Asian Americans After...
Austin Ends Partnership With State Police After Claim of Guns Pointed at Child....
Stop Lying About Vaping
GOP Rep Has One Question After What FBI Director Appeared to Admit During...
Dems Have Found Another Reason to 'Despise' RFK Jr.
Spanish Minister Sums Up Climate Hypocrisy in One Scene
You Gotta Love This Headline
One State Must Stop Changing Trans People’s Sex on Driver’s Licenses, Judge Rules
Surprise: Americans' Confidence in Higher Education Plummets to New Low
Largest Settlement of Illegal Aliens in US Is Quietly Growing Amid Border Crisis
50 Cent Lambasts Los Angeles Reinstating ‘Zero Bail’ Policy
Tipsheet

We've Got an Update on Cocainegate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 13, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's been nearly two weeks since cocaine was found at the White House. The story about where it was found repeatedly changed. First it was reportedly found in the library and then in a cubby near the Situation Room. 

Now, the Secret Service has reportedly ended the investigation into who the cocaine belongs to without a suspect being named. 

The Secret Service has concluded its investigation into the small bag of cocaine found at the White House and has been unable to identify a suspect, two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Secret Service officials combed through visitor logs and surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, one of the sources said.

Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.

The Biden administration refused to cooperate with the probe. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that staffers were not "assisting" the Secret Service with their inquiries.

Recommended

Day One for Our Next GOP President Kurt Schlichter

Jean-Pierre also failed to bluntly state the illegal substance didn't belong to a member of the Biden family.


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Day One for Our Next GOP President Kurt Schlichter
One Bubble Is About to Pop...and No One Is Talking About It Matt Vespa
'Insanely Illegal': We're Learning More About the Biden FTC's War Against Twitter Spencer Brown
Democrats Launch a New Assault on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Spanish Minister Sums Up Climate Hypocrisy in One Scene Leah Barkoukis
Wesley Hunt Brilliantly Highlights 'Terribly Ironic' Difference in DOJ's Treatment of Trump and Biden Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Day One for Our Next GOP President Kurt Schlichter