We've Got an Update on Cocainegate

It's been nearly two weeks since cocaine was found at the White House. The story about where it was found repeatedly changed. First it was reportedly found in the library and then in a cubby near the Situation Room.

Watch: White House’s CocaineGate “gets more bizarre by the day,” reports Fox’s @KatiePavlich pic.twitter.com/jglQHx8yar — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 8, 2023

Now, the Secret Service has reportedly ended the investigation into who the cocaine belongs to without a suspect being named.

WASHINGTON (AP) — No fingerprints or DNA were found on the bag of cocaine at the White House and no leads so far, the Secret Service says. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 13, 2023

The Secret Service has concluded its investigation into the small bag of cocaine found at the White House and has been unable to identify a suspect, two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. Secret Service officials combed through visitor logs and surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, one of the sources said. Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.

The Biden administration refused to cooperate with the probe. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that staffers were not "assisting" the Secret Service with their inquiries.

Reporter on cocaine being found in the West Wing: "Can you just tell us how the White House is assisting the Secret Service with this investigation?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: "Look, we're not assisting in anything..." pic.twitter.com/Y1PCUCcZe6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2023

Jean-Pierre also failed to bluntly state the illegal substance didn't belong to a member of the Biden family.

KJP says that "irresponsible reporting" is alleging that the cocaine found in the White House might have belonged to the Biden family.



She then goes on to call a journalist in the briefing room "irresponsible" for asking the White House to unequivocally say that the drugs do not… pic.twitter.com/jDesTsGfx3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2023



