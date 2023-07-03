The White House Was Evacuated After 'Unknown Item' of Cocaine Hydrochloride Found

The White House had to be evacuated on Sunday, as a precaution, due to the discovery of an "unknown item," which Fox News reported as confirmed later that night. "As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded," a U.S. Secret Service (USSS) spokesperson told Fox News Digital. A hazmat team had to respond, and roadways around the White House were blocked, though the roads since re-opened. While the item was deemed to be "non-hazardous" by DC Emergency Medical officials, it's definitely raising eyebrows in that the item is reportedly cocaine hydrochloride.

So, cocaine hydrochloride is a local anesthetic agent that doctors use in the nasal mucous membranes prior to surgery. That's a random enough item to find outside the White House, and cocaine hydrochloride isn't used for that so often anymore. It happens to be coke.

Newsmax is saying that a source told White House correspondent James Rosen that it's believed to be cocaine, though the USSS wouldn't confirm, since it's "an on-going investigation." The substance is in the lab for further analysis.

Brittany Sheehan over at our sister site of RedState highlighted this fact-sheet from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on cocaine, with added emphasis:

...What is its legal status in the United States? Cocaine is a Schedule II drug under theControlled Substances Act, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and has an accepted medical use for treatment in the United States. Cocaine hydrochloride solution (4 percent and 10 percent)is used primarily as a topical local anesthetic for the upper respiratory tract. It also is used to reduce bleeding of the mucous membranes in the mouth, throat, and nasal cavities. However, more effective products have been developed for these purposes, and cocaine is now rarely used medically in the United States.

The news comes after a "Molotov cocktail-style object" was detonated outside three buildings in Northeast D.C. While nobody was injured or killed, and it's not clear as to if the two are related, it's still a wild time for both to be happening at the same weekend.

Matt Margolis, writing at our sister site of PJ Media, asked some questions that are no doubt on plenty of other people's minds. "Is the discovered package of cocaine hydrochloride definitely connected to Hunter Biden[,]" he asked, referring to the First Son's addiction, of which he's supposedly recovered from. "That’s not clear at this point, but are we really expected to believe that what was found was actually just nasal spray?"