Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
White House Continues Stonewalling on Cocainegate
Here's the List of Federal Government Agencies Ordered to Stop Censoring Speech
OB/GYNs Set the Record Straight on Ohio's Radical Abortion Amendment
Democrats Have Chosen Their Candidate for Kentucky Attorney General...There's Just One Pro...
Chicago Alderman Details How Rampant Shootings Were During Independence Day
Why One Liberal Outlet Says El Salvador Reducing Murders By 90 Percent Is...
LGBTQ Activist Says This Is Who the Real Victims Are After Philly Mass...
The Left’s Culture of Death II: 'This Is What the Revolution Is All...
Some Illegal Immigrants Are Already Leaving Florida Over Tough New Immigration Law
SCOTUS Brings a New Birth of Freedom
Harvard Faces Another Legal Challenge Following SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case
Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim
Dem Governor Vetoes Bills Restricting How Doctors and Schools Treat Trans Children
Tipsheet

Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 06, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

While President Biden's spokespeople refuse to say whether the administration will be transparent with the American people about the results of the Secret Service investigation of the cocaine found in the West Wing on Sunday, those "involved" with the situation changed their story on Thursday.

According to NBC News, "multiple officials involved in the White House cocaine inquiry now say the bag of powder was found in a cubby near the White House's West Executive entrance, not the formal West Wing lobby as was previously reported."

So, what was stated before was either incorrect or a lie? That should help the Biden administration brush off the appearance of being engaged in some sort of cover-up...

The location officials described most recently to NBC News is "an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby...near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV park."

That entrance location is, as NBC explained, "one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area." 

For anyone who's entered the White House there or spent time in the West Wing, there's not as much space or distance between areas as some might expect. That means there was a bag of cocaine not terribly far from the Situation Room, one of the most sensitive, protected, and vital areas in the White House. 

Recommended

Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter

Still, despite changing their story on where the cocaine was found, the officials who spoke to NBC News reiterated some of what Karine Jean-Pierre said in Wednesday's briefing: the "new" location of the cocaine "was also heavily trafficked." But the White House is not Grand Central Station or a concourse at an NFL stadium, and that term, in the White House, doesn't mean all that much.  

If this situation of changing stories seems familiar, it should. Back when Biden and his administration were slogging through revelation after revelation about the classified documents then-Vice President Biden had taken at the end of his term, the declarations coming from the White House were frequently and repeatedly changed to reflect more documents found in new locations.

The White House has, as Katie reported here, refused to show much commitment to closing the whodunit case of West Wing cocaine. On the record, Biden's spokespeople have refused to say whether they'll push for prosecution of an individual determined to be the culprit, declined to say if they'll make the conclusions of the investigation and the identity of the cocaine smuggler public, and continued to suggest that we may never know whose cocaine was spotted in the White House. 

Still, the Secret Service has reportedly run tests on the bag in which the cocaine was found, seeking any matches for fingerprints or DNA. According to NBC News, the "investigators expect to be done with the investigation by Monday," a shorter timeline than the previously estimated "couple of weeks."

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers' Attempt to Discredit the IRS Whistleblowers Just Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
OB/GYNs Set the Record Straight on Ohio's Radical Abortion Amendment Spencer Brown
Joe Biden Is At It Again With 'All Our Children' Claim Rebecca Downs
Don’t Believe the Haters, Indiana Jones 5 Is Awesome Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter