Tipsheet

Here's the Security Incident That Occured at the White House Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 05, 2024 6:05 AM

The Biden White House experienced a security event last night when someone drove into the barricades, crashing into an outer perimeter gate. The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified man, died at the scene. The Secret Service said that the incident didn’t constitute an attack, and traffic disruptions were minimal. DC Police are also investigating the crash as well. The crash occurred around 10:30 PM (via WTOP): 

First responders said the unidentified adult male died at the scene after crashing into a security barrier along the outer perimeter of the White House complex. 

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” District law enforcement said late Saturday. 

WTOP asked officials if they could provide any preliminary information about what caused the driver to crash into the barrier Saturday evening. 

“There is no threat to the White House, and there are limited traffic closures in the area as teams investigate,” a Secret Service spokesperson told WTOP. 

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, released a statement on the agency’s response to the crash after midnight Sunday. 

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” Guglielmi said. “There was no threat to the White House.” 

Last May, a U-Haul crashed into the White House, where the driver, Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, intended to assassinate the president, but those charges were later quietly downgraded. The story evaporated entirely when Nazi paraphernalia was discovered at the scene.

