'Election Interference!' Trump Campaign Responds to Indictment in J6 Case

Earlier on Tuesday, as Spencer covered, a grand jury in Washington D.C. investigating the events of and leading up to January 6, 2021 delivered an indictment in which former and potentially future President Donald Trump is the defendant. Not long after, the Trump 2024 presidential campaign released a statement decrying the charges as "election interference!," but also vowing that changes will be made when Trump is reelected.

BREAKING: J6 Grand Jury Delivers Indictment https://t.co/UNLGPJ5DuY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2023

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins," the statement began with.

Various unprecedented indictments brought against a former president have led to concerns of a weaponized government, and not just from Trump and his supporters, but his primary opponents as well. This includes concerns that by looking to jail President Joe Biden's most likely opponent for the 2024 presidential election, the Biden administration Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to interfere with the election. Such a concern is emphasized throughout the statement.

The statement goes on to raise some key questions. "But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?"

In recent weeks, Biden has been facing controversy and scandal as evidence increasingly points to him having been involved with his son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings when he served as vice president. This includes closed door testimony from Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter, that was provided to the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

The statement continues by again emphasizing "election interference!"

"The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys," it reads, drawing direct parallels with regimes that have locked away political opponents.

Nevertheless, the remaining paragraphs of the statement do include sentiments of hope. "These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before," it continues, with the closing paragraph also calling to mind how much better the country was under the Trump administration. "Three years ago we had strong borders, energy independence, no inflation, and a great economy. Today, we are a nation in decline. President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!

Trump presently indeed remains the frontrunner for the Republican primary, with RealClearPolitics (RCP) showing him up with an overall lead of +35.8 ahead of his fellow candidates. The 53.9 percent support that Trump has is at the highest level it's been in some time.

RCP also shows that a hypothetical match-up between Trump and Biden would be close, with Biden presently only up by +0.9.