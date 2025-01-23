Why the Media Is Going to Bury the Antioch High School Shooting

Jeff covered this earlier today. A lot has happened, which is why it got buried, but the media is bound to truly suffocate since it’s a school shooting that cannot be weaponized against Republicans. It’s an awful story: a student opened fire at his school, killing around 11:15 AM local time at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee:

BREAKING: The deceased shooter at Antioch High School in Nashville is ID’ed as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson pic.twitter.com/iRLk8hB0XC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2025

After another deadly school shooting, @MetroSchools director Adrienne Battle says metal detectors were pulled from Antioch High School because they had "unintended consequences." pic.twitter.com/Nhvl5BTcsm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2025

At least one student was killed after being shot in a Nashville high school cafeteria on Wednesday. Another student opened fire, striking and killing a female student and injuring one more victim before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide. A spokesperson for the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) told Townhall that the agency received a call at about 11:11 am from Antioch High School reporting the shooting. The caller said a student shot two other students in the cafeteria, injuring them. The gunman then turned the gun on himself. The authorities have not yet provided details on the nature of the injuries the two students sustained during the incident. However, the spokesperson said, “the situation is contained right now.”

BREAKING: Video shows Antioch High School shooting in Nashville; 3 students shot in cafeteria pic.twitter.com/5fdPR8b7vW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2025

ANTIOCH HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING:



-2 students were shot by another student this morning.

-Shooter turned the gun on himself

-MNPD diverting traffic away from Hobson Pike near the school

-A reunification site for parents has been established at 3754 Murfreesboro Pike@WKRN pic.twitter.com/XbSMBL3h4f — Audrey Mayer (@audsmayer) January 22, 2025

Two others were wounded in the attack. The shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, who later committed suicide (via WSMV4):

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released the identity of the shooter and the 16-year-old girl killed in a shooting inside the cafeteria of Antioch High School on Wednesday morning. MNPD reports that the girl has been identified as Josselin Corea Escalante and the 17-year-old shooter as Solomon Henderson. “The 16-year-old girl who was fatally wounded in the cafeteria of Antioch High School this morning is identified as Josselin Corea Escalante,” MNPD said. “The 17-year-old shooter who killed himself is identified as Solomon Henderson, who was an active student at Antioch High School.”

Not that it matters, but in the liberal media world, black shooters are dismissed in these heinous crimes for obvious political reasons. The legacy press lusts for these shootings to be committed by white males with red hats. That’s not the case for Henderson. Check out his purported writings that were discovered by authorities (via NewsChannel5 Nashville):

Pages of writings from the alleged shooter at Antioch High School showed a layout of the school, the weapons he wanted to use and his thoughts about why he wanted to commit a shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the shooter as Solomon Henderson, 17. He is accused of killing Josselin Corea Escalante, 16. MNPD Chief John Drake said in an afternoon press conference that there were materials on the internet the department was looking into as part of the investigation. […] In his writings obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Henderson showed a layout of Antioch High School, photos of a handgun, a lock picking kit and cartridges to load the handgun. He wanted to livestream his attack in the cafeteria. The writings were connected to a social media account that was purportedly Henderson's. He posted the writings on the account before the shooting in the cafeteria. In one of his first sentences, Henderson wrote he "was ashamed to be Black." He was anti-Semitic in his writings and posted a flyer from the Goyim Defense League, which is a neo-Nazi white supremacy group that visited Nashville this summer. […] His writings showed that he had been thinking about violence for a few months. He wrote his final remarks on Nov. 18. "I was so miserable. I wanted to kill myself. I just couldn't take anymore. I am a worthless subhuman, a living breathing disgrace. All my (in real life) friends outgrew me act like they didn't f—ing know me. Being me was so f—ing humiliating. That's why I spend all day dissociating." Henderson's writings also showed a photo of The Covenant School shooter who died in 2023 after attacking the private Christian school. Three children and three staff people died that day in addition to the shooter. He wrote he didn't intend to kill law enforcement and that he didn't consider himself the victim of bullying.

We’ll keep you updated, but black Nazis cannot be weaponized to attack Trump or push a gun control narrative, so expect this story to once again be buried by the media.