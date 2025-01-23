The Day of Reckoning at CNN Has Arrived

It’s the red wedding at CNN. The day of reckoning has arrived for the anti-Trump network as layoffs are planned to be carried out today. It’s not because CNN also lost a massive defamation suit last week, though that doesn’t help matters—it’s that no one watches this godforsaken propaganda outfit.

Scoop: Tomorrow is the day. CNN is set to lay off hundreds of employees tomorrow ... and NBC News is also preparing layoffs this week, albeit far smaller.



Details: https://t.co/R3J8idYxpq — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) January 22, 2025

We ‘hate watch’ it because we’re paid to do it and keep tabs on what the opposition press is saying in all its idiocy. It’s wildly entertaining documenting the tantrums, but hundreds of people at this liberal media hub will be updating resumes soon (via CNBC):

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN plans to lay off hundreds of employees Thursday as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience, according to people familiar with the matter. The layoffs come as CNN is rearranging its linear TV lineup and building out digital subscription products. The cuts will help CNN lower production costs and consolidate teams, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic changes. Certain shows that are produced in New York or Washington may move to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply, said the people. For the most part, the job cuts won’t affect CNN’s most recognizable names, who are under contract, said the people. CNN has about 3,500 employees worldwide. […] NBC News is also planning cuts later this week, according to people familiar with the matter. While the exact number couldn’t be determined, the job losses will be well under 50, two of the people said. […] Both news organizations waited until after the U.S. presidential inauguration to make the cuts. The news media landscape is in transition as fewer people watch linear TV and more consume their news on streaming services and through social media.

🚨#BREAKING: CNN and NBC News are both reportedly preparing for significant layoffs this week, with hundreds of employees potentially affected — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 22, 2025

It sucks when anyone loses their job, but the people getting the axe from this brutally dishonest and laughably inept network deserve it. Bad decisions led to this, and going to war with a president you cannot beat was one of them.