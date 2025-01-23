A GOP Rep Just Delivered a Haymaker on CNN

I’m sort of liking this: Republican members of Congress going on CNN to beat the on-air talents’ faces in. I’m for it. It’s good practice since you’re likely not going to get a better practice field regarding sparring with a hostile press.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) decided to test his skills against Jim Acosta, and it did not disappoint. Burchett delivered a haymaker, mocking the network’s low ratings which is undeniable. The segment was obviously about the January 6 defendants getting pardoned which the liberal media must get over because we won, and they lost.

OUCH. @TimBurchett absolutely bodies CNN's Jim Acosta as the network losing to Spongebob reruns....



Acosta: "This is this is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes. This is CNN. This is the news. We are asking you to come on and… pic.twitter.com/AUfWPwPH49 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2025

Jim Acosta: "This is this is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes. This is CNN. This is the news. We are asking you to come on and tell the truth." Tim Burchett: "And that's why more people are watching the Cartoon Network, SpongeBob reruns right now. Jim, look, I left the White House during a riot. My life was threatened. My life has been threatened within the last few weeks, yet there's no coverage of that. And you all continue this, this narrative of attacking Trump. You just can't stand the fact that he won and that America spoke and that your view is very diminished." Acosta: "That's not the case at all!" Burchett: "And your view is very diminished!

“This is CNN. This is the news”—did Acosta say that? Jim, you do know CNN, God’s gift to news, lost a bombshell defamation suit last week because you and your people went after a Navy veteran in 2021 with actual malice. You accused Zachary Young of exploiting Afghans who were trying to flee the Taliban. He was awarded at least $5 million, with an undisclosed sum being agreed upon before the jury was about to hand down punitive damages which could’ve been devastating to the network.

This is the segment in which CNN defamed a U.S. Navy Veteran and has to pay him $5 million for.



Up top is the segment, bottom is the apology.



“We did not intend to suggest that Mr. Young participated in a black market.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/at75NsQfCA — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 17, 2025

Jim, CNN isn’t news. It’s where the unproductives and mental defectives play with their poop in a sandbox.