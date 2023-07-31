Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony

Longtime Biden associate and business partner Devon Archer is on Capitol Hill Monday for closed door testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee. According to Committee Republicans, Democrats are panicking over what he said.

Archer confirmed he was on more than 20 phone calls with President Joe Biden -- Biden continues to claim he has never spoken to Hunter Biden's business associates and wasn't involved in their foreign scheming.

Further, Archer reportedly said Hunter Biden put his father on the phone to "sell the brand" of Burisma -- a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian company. Joe Biden was vice president at the time of those calls and Hunter was being paid $80,000 per month to sit on the board.

The White House and Democrats are in full panic mode after today’s testimony from Devon Archer. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 31, 2023

WATCH: Fox’s @BillHemmer reports Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer testified that VP Joe Biden was put on speakerphone 20+ times to “sell the brand” in business discussions pic.twitter.com/g2RMmHhvtw — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 31, 2023

2) The argument was that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

3) In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from DC regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

A transcript of Archer's testimony is expected to be released later this week, but Republican and Democratic lawmakers are already giving a preview.

Hunter continued, “Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us- you are part of a great family--not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. Its the price of power.and the people questioning… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 31, 2023

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Hunter Biden did, in fact, frequently put his dad on speakerphone for his business partners — but they were only talking about the weather pic.twitter.com/HoJ5EKYOEc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Democrats are also moving the goal posts on what Joe Biden knew, who he spoke to and how often. Congressman Dan Goldman looked visibly shaken while he tried to spin the situation.

Joe Biden actually did say he “never spoke to” Hunter Biden about his business dealings. Now that he’s been caught lying about the corruption, Dems like Goldman are arguing Biden talking to Hunter’s business partners (also his business partners) was normal. https://t.co/X8wTvqyGtI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2023



