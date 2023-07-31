Watch Hunter Biden's Business Partner Walk Into Testimony on Capitol Hill
Tipsheet

Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 31, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Longtime Biden associate and business partner Devon Archer is on Capitol Hill Monday for closed door testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee. According to Committee Republicans, Democrats are panicking over what he said. 

Archer confirmed he was on more than 20 phone calls with President Joe Biden -- Biden continues to claim he has never spoken to Hunter Biden's business associates and wasn't involved in their foreign scheming. 

Further, Archer reportedly said Hunter Biden put his father on the phone to "sell the brand" of Burisma -- a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian company. Joe Biden was vice president at the time of those calls and Hunter was being paid $80,000 per month to sit on the board. 

A transcript of Archer's testimony is expected to be released later this week, but Republican and Democratic lawmakers are already giving a preview. 

Recommended

Dem Rep Confirms Joe Biden Previously Lied About Connection to Hunter's Businesses Spencer Brown

Democrats are also moving the goal posts on what Joe Biden knew, who he spoke to and how often. Congressman Dan Goldman looked visibly shaken while he tried to spin the situation. 


