House GOP Leadership Warns Indictment Is 'Unprecedented Election Interference' Ahead of 2024

After a Manhattan grand jury indicted former and potentially future President Donald Trump on Thursday night in a case pursued by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, House Republican leadership was quick to warn of the ramifications of such an unprecedented move, including and especially for the 2024 presidential election. Trump declared he was running again last November.

The first of them to release a statement was Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who, as the chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus, is the number three Republican in the chamber, which emphasized its "unprecedented" nature and that it was a "scam."

And the strong words didn't stop at her headline. In addition to stressing again that the indictment was an "unprecedented election interference" and "a political witch-hunt," she also referred to Bragg as a "corrupt Socialist." She also warned that

With original emphasis, Stefanik closed her statement with a call to action, namely to vote in 2024. "Tens of millions of patriotic Americans have never been so energized to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE at the ballot box to save our great republic by electing President Donald J. Trump in 2024," the statement concluded. Stefanik was among the first to endorse Trump for president for 2024.

Not long after, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) tweeted his thoughts. His tweet also referred to the indictment as a "sham" and emphasized how it was a political move, calling it "one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents."

The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents.



Like Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) one word statement that he tweeted out, Scalise referred to the indictment as "outrageous."

Jordan was among the first to react to the indictment. It's worth noting he has been inquiring into Bragg's investigation as a chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan and Scalise are not the only one who would describe the indictment in such a way. "Outrageous" is one of the many trends on Twitter to do with the indictment.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also tweeted out a message making clear just how consequential Bragg's actions are, as they have "irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election."

When it comes to how Bragg "weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump," McCarthy took it a step further in that he reminded how soft-on-crime the progressive DA is in that he "he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public."

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.



As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.



"The American people will not tolerate this injustice," the statement continued, potentially once again referring to consequences for 2024, "and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."

Jordan's House Judiciary Committee, as well as Rep. James Comer's (R-KY) House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bryan Steil's (R-WI) House Administration Committee all earlier this month made demands of Bragg relating to Trump's indictment, which they called an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.

Trump himself, as Katie highlighted earlier on Thursday, released a similar to Stefanik's shortly after the indictment was announced, emphasizing "we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

"#Trump2024" is also currently among the top trends on Twitter.