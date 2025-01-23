A GOP Rep Just Delivered a Haymaker on CNN
Oh, So That's Who Was Also Given Deportation Powers

Matt Vespa
January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It’s refreshing to see all facets of federal law enforcement being used to rid our nation of the criminal illegal alien scum that Joe Biden allowed to entrench themselves into our communities willingly. The Biden administration knew where these people were but did nothing. Hundreds, if not thousands, of violent criminal aliens have already been arrested and detained, and we’re not even a week into Trump’s presidency (via Fox News): 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the first days of the Trump administration, has made for than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drugs and weapons crimes. 

Information obtained by Fox News Digital, shows that between midnight Jan. 21 and 9am Jan 22, a 33-hour period, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrests over 460 aliens that include criminal histories of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drugs and weapons offenses, resisting arrest and domestic violence. 

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela. 

It’s not just Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents doing the work either. We have the makings of a true deportation force: The ATF, DEA, and the US Marshals Service have been granted deportation powers (via WSJ): 

The Trump administration is attempting to amass a larger force of law-enforcement officials to help carry out deportations by granting agents across the federal government the same powers as an immigration officer, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.  

The memo, sent by acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman, says DHS is granting immigration-enforcement authority to several agencies at the Justice Department, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.  

The directive is the latest in a flurry of moves the Trump administration has taken this week to marshal the vast resources of the federal government to carry out the president’s signature campaign promise on immigration. Despite those steps, no large-scale immigration operations have yet materialized. 

Be patient. Those large-scale raids are coming. In the meantime, cue up the liberal media meltdown over these measures.

Get these people out:

