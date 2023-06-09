These Republican Primary Opponents Are Rallying Behind Trump After His Indictment

On Thursday night, Donald Trump was indicted in a classified documents probe. While the unprecedented targeting of a former president could help solidify support for him in the primary if voters rally behind him, it could also raise questions about electability in the general election, especially when it comes to court dates Trump has to show up for and potential prison time he may have to serve. Although Trump is still leading in the polls, there's still a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates. And some of them have chimed in to weigh in on the indictment.

Trump's chief primary rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) shared his thoughts on Twitter a few hours after Trump reportedly being indicted first broke. DeSantis noted that this "weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society," and warned "We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation."

In also noting the hypocrisy and convenient timing to do with ignoring corruption concerns with Hunter Biden and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, DeSantis asked "Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?"

"The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all," he concluded his tweet with, reminding he too is looking to be president at the end of the day.

The tweet was arguably a stronger statement from when Trump was formally arraigned back in early April for an unrelated charge, with the indictment announced in late March. DeSantis is also a declared candidate now when he wasn't at the time when Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg brought forth charges to do with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Plus, that tweet came from DeSantis' official account as governor.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy went even more in depth in his statement, now a pinned tweet to his account, which began by proclaiming "We can’t have two tiers of justice," later going on to declare what's happening is "an affront to every citizen" and that "we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents."

As Ramaswamy reminded, the political attacks against Trump have been taking place since he ran for office in 2016 as well. "Obama shamefully tried to deputize the FBI to infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign, but they’re leaving nothing to chance this time around: the federal police state is outright arresting Trump," his tweet also mentioned.

Like DeSantis, and so many others, Ramaswamy pointed out that it's "hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden."

Where Ramaswamy's statement went further in depth was that he raised there being "serious legal questions about the President’s power to declassify documents and the potential illegality of the over-classification of federal documents in the first place," something he said is "for the courts to decide."

Bringing it back to the race, Ramaswamy claimed "It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race," but went on to offer "I stand for principles over politics."

In the most direct part of the statement, he "commit[ted] to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country."

His reaction was among the first of anyone.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) tweeted a clip of him talking to Fox News' Harris Faulkner about the indictment, in which he emphasized the need to have "confidence in our justice system," lamenting that "today, what we see is a justice system where the scales are weighted," which "seems to be the outcome of where we are today."

Scott pledged that as president he "would purge all of the injustices, and impurities in our system, so that every American can have confidence that they will be seen by the lady of justice with a blindfold on," declaring that "that is what we need in this nation."

Larry Elder also denounced the "partisan persecution" over Twitter.

While there were tweets in support from some of the other candidates, this is a primary we're talking about here. And they made their statements with that in mind that, while the political persecution of Trump is an unfair one, each one of these men hopes that he will be the nominee instead.

When it comes to electability, Ryan Girdusky argued over Twitter that two points could be true at the same time with regards to indicting Trump.

And, as Matt aptly put it in his reporting of the indictment, that while "[y]ou can highlight all the bias and nonsense you want; it doesn't erase the fact that Donald Trump will have two trial dates next year."

Time--which ought to bring about more polls--will tell if this has an effect on Trump's supporters. Late Thursday night the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC issued a press release indicating how "Republicans Rally Around President Trump," including more than 50 politicians and conservative figures. DeSantis, Ramaswamy, and Scott were included on the list.

Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for the PAC, had appeared earlier on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," where she called on Trump's fellow Republican primary candidates to unite behind him.

"Every single other Republican that is running for president right now against Donald Trump, they have a responsibility to call out Joe Biden's corrupt Department of Justice," as it's "not the time to sit and huddle with your political consultants what is advantageous to your campaign," she declared.

