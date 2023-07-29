It Looks Like Hunter Biden's Laptop Could Indeed Implicate His Father

President Joe Biden could indeed be implicated by what was found on Hunter Biden's laptop, sources close to the first son are telling the New York Post. As a Saturday morning report from the Post mentions:

Hundreds of documents are littered among the tens of thousands of emails contained on the laptop — but the files were not downloaded onto the device, and investigators cannot open most of them. During his father’s vice presidency and after, Hunter Biden and his family made millions of dollars from foreign sources trading on the family name, according to whistleblowers and bank records unearthed by the House Oversight Committee.

Much of the report is a recap on the sordid details found on Hunter's abandoned laptop. There's also details about the Burisma business ties, as well as mention of Hunter's former best friend, Devon Archer, who is to testify before the House Oversight Committee, and who is particularly of interest since he would have those files that investigators cannot retrieve. Emphasis is added:

Hunter’s business ties to Burisma are elaborated on agreements that cannot be opened from the hard drive. Hunter Biden and his fellow Burisma Board member Devon Archer were tagged on a November 2015 email from Eric Schwerin, the head of Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca, to Vadym Pozharsky, the chief financial officer of Burisma. “Attached is the agreement executed by BS,” he said using a shorthand for Burisma’s lobbying firm Blue Star Strategies. “I know Devon gave you the immediate scope of work that BS is working on between now and the end of December. We expect a download on the meetings, etc. that they have made so far and will get that to you shortly,” Schwerin said. As a recipient of this email, the file would presumably still be in Archer’s possession. Archer is scheduled to speak to the House Oversight Committee on Monday and is expected to testify that Hunter Biden put his father on the phone with business partners more than two dozen times. “When Hunter takes money via an executed agreement from Burisma . . . or some other some company and delivers a connection to Joe Biden that should be a felony violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” said Jim Hanson, a global consulting executive who has studied the hard drive. Sources close to GOP Oversight Committee members say Republicans are interested in sizing up Archer as a potential impeachment witness if and when the party decides to pull the trigger and impeach President Biden.

The report calls to mind how this was going on while Biden was in the White House and in a position of power as the vice president. Many urged him to run for president in 2016, but he ultimately did not. His son, Beau, had died in late May 2015 and though he had thought about it, when he made his decision not to run, then Vice President Biden felt the window had closed for him to run a successful campaign:

The Post report has more about that decision not to run, though:

Hunter was at the beginning of a relationship with the company and its chairman Ye Jianming — who would later go on to lavish the younger Biden with cash and gifts — before being arrested in March 2018. The pair met in December 2015, according to an entry in Hunter Biden’s calendar. Just weeks earlier, Hunter’s father, then-Vice President Biden, said he would not run for president in 2016 and the family was looking for ways to monetize him by using the Biden name to open doors in foreign nations. “It was consummating their original deal for the work that they were doing,” ” said a person familiar with the arrangement, who speculated about what the H-Zang draft might have said. “They would be paid once Joe Biden left the White House.”

Another Saturday report from the Post, "Hunter Biden may have stored ‘Joe Biden conversations’ on encrypted messaging apps: laptop analysis," details further how the president may be involved:

Hunter Biden used no fewer than 16 private messaging apps — many of them highly encrypted — which could contain his most sensitive business and personal correspondence, according to an analysis of his infamous hard drive by the nonprofit Marco Polo. “We know he downloaded the app Wickr. The app downloaded 226 times from his iCloud account from 2012 onward,” said a person familiar with the research. “I think that’s where you’re going to find the Joe Biden conversations.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who shared the article from his political Twitter account, is also quoted in the article. "We’re now beginning to bring in witnesses to question them about the existence of other documents, communications, and records that we will seek to obtain. We will leave no stone unturned as we seek to provide the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve," he said.

Not long after Republicans won a narrow majority in the House last November, Comer announced investigations into the Biden family as a way to keep with promises made to the American people.

Yet another report from the New York Post on Saturday highlighted how the Oversight Committee is looking to investigate Hunter Biden, this time with regards to Elizabeth Naftali, a Democratic donor who has visited the White House and has purchased some of Hunter's paintings.

The Committee is looking for documents from Naftali about the sale, with a deadline to comply by August 11, as well as White House Counsel Stuart Delery. As the report mentioned:

In their letter, the committee demanded: All documents and communications among … [art dealer] Georges Bergés, the Georges Bergés Gallery, or any employee or agent thereof.

All documents and communications between you and any federal employee regarding the purchase of Hunter Biden’s art.

All documents and communications between you and any federal employee regarding your appointment to the Commission.

All documents and communications regarding your visits to the White House since December 2021.

Comer also recently reminded Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ben Ferguson while a guest on their podcast, how six banks have filed over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports against the Biden family, which is far from normal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has spoken at length recently about opening up an impeachment inquiry into the president. Such evidence ought to make that possibility even more likely.

