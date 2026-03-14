Wait, CNN Was Partying With the Iranians in the UK?

CNN is easy to hate for a few reasons: they’re always wrong, they lie, and they’re laughably inept. The best part is that they’re too stupid to correct their mistakes, even when someone who isn’t a news junkie could spot the errors. They’re a favorite punching bag for the Trump White House and the MAGA movement, and they released a funny statement about how they won’t cave to bullying, and how they’re beacons of truth.

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Right, so, explain host Abby Phillip apologizing for lying about the NYC ISIS-inspired IED attack, the ‘Trump’s team didn’t plan for the Strait of Hormuz closing’ story getting undercut by the people in the room, which led to a correction that made the story irrelevant, and Paul Begala lying about lobstergate vis-à-vis Pete Hegseth.

It is extremely funny that CNN is saying their “only interest is in telling the truth” when in the last few days Abby Phillip had to issue a correction for not telling the truth, Paul Begala lied about Pete Hesgeth, and a “clarification” today undermined their biggest story https://t.co/cqqOHKTmcl — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 13, 2026

WATCH: @abbydphillip issues an on-air correction, complementary of the one published this morning on X, for stating the Gracie Mansion bombers targeted Mayor Mandani. We seldom see on-air corrections for on-air botches but here it is. The right thing. On A-block.



ABBY PHILLIP:… pic.twitter.com/u4Cxurrv5g — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 12, 2026

This story is 100% FAKE NEWS.



CNN decided to run this garbage based on three anonymous “sources familiar with discussions.”



This is despite the fact that myself, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and multiple lawmakers (who were actually present for the recent… pic.twitter.com/IchmwpDnO7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 13, 2026

I received a classified briefing from the administration. It is categorically false that they did not plan for Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz.



Lawmakers and national security officials have known for years that this was Iran’s plan once their backs were against the wall. https://t.co/3jHvdnKZRg — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) March 13, 2026

Why are they against us? We know they’re anti-Trump, but to do this while our troops are in danger, fighting these Iranian psychopaths, is another. Not shocking, yes—but still unseemly.

Maybe it makes more sense that this network got caught partying with the Iranians at their embassy in London (via Newsbusters):

The hits just kept coming for CNN this week. Amid criticism of the network’s biased reporting from Iran, bias about the conflict, and how they got access to the country, two high-ranking CNN officials were caught at the Iranian Embassy in London attending a celebration for the founding of the Islamic regime. Additionally, the daytime edition of CNN News Central on Thursday aired four-uninterrupted minutes of Iranian state television delivering a purported written statement from the latest ayatollah, who’s in a coma. On March 12, the U.K.-based newspaper The Telegraph published an article about the unfolding scandal engulfing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government where his Foreign Ministry attended a February 12 celebration at the Iranian Embassy to mark the founding of the Islamic Republic. The party was happening at the same time they were slaughtering thousands of their own citizens in the streets. […] In one of the images captured by Iranian state media, Iran Press and shared by The Telegraph, CNN London bureau chief Andrew Roy and CNN chief global affairs correspondent Matthew Chance can be seen meeting and shaking hands with Iran's Ambassador to the U.K., Seyed Ali Mousavi. The CNN officials didn’t appear to be attending the event as journalists. No camera crew are visible and neither was there any form of recording equipment. No voice recorders. No note pads. No visible press credentials that would show they were there for work. As of the publication of this piece (March 13, 2026), Chance had not filed any report about it. According to his profile page on the CNN website, the only things he reported on in February were about Ukraine and Russia. A SnapStream search of on-air reports from Matthew Chance confirmed this. […] As of the publication of this piece, CNN was the only American outlet to be granted permission by the regime to operate inside country during the current conflict. Senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen was their man on the ground. It’s unclear if the connects made during the Embassy celebration played a role in CNN scoring permission.

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Well, that explains this moment:

🚨WTF is wrong with CNN?



Why did they air ISLAMIC STATE TV uninterrupted for FOUR MINUTES?!



ISLAMIC TV: “The same psychotic & m*rderous regime that has prided itself on brutally slaughtering Americans.”



CNN is peddling the islamic regimes propoganda.pic.twitter.com/cQVaM1Vy5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

Dear Lord.

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