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Tipsheet

Wait, CNN Was Partying With the Iranians in the UK?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2026 7:00 AM
Wait, CNN Was Partying With the Iranians in the UK?
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN is easy to hate for a few reasons: they’re always wrong, they lie, and they’re laughably inept. The best part is that they’re too stupid to correct their mistakes, even when someone who isn’t a news junkie could spot the errors. They’re a favorite punching bag for the Trump White House and the MAGA movement, and they released a funny statement about how they won’t cave to bullying, and how they’re beacons of truth. 

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Right, so, explain host Abby Phillip apologizing for lying about the NYC ISIS-inspired IED attack, the ‘Trump’s team didn’t plan for the Strait of Hormuz closing’ story getting undercut by the people in the room, which led to a correction that made the story irrelevant, and Paul Begala lying about lobstergate vis-à-vis Pete Hegseth.  

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Related:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Why are they against us? We know they’re anti-Trump, but to do this while our troops are in danger, fighting these Iranian psychopaths, is another. Not shocking, yes—but still unseemly.  

Maybe it makes more sense that this network got caught partying with the Iranians at their embassy in London (via Newsbusters): 

The hits just kept coming for CNN this week. Amid criticism of the network’s biased reporting from Iran, bias about the conflict, and how they got access to the country, two high-ranking CNN officials were caught at the Iranian Embassy in London attending a celebration for the founding of the Islamic regime. Additionally, the daytime edition of CNN News Central on Thursday aired four-uninterrupted minutes of Iranian state television delivering a purported written statement from the latest ayatollah, who’s in a coma. 

On March 12, the U.K.-based newspaper The Telegraph published an article about the unfolding scandal engulfing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government where his Foreign Ministry attended a February 12 celebration at the Iranian Embassy to mark the founding of the Islamic Republic. The party was happening at the same time they were slaughtering thousands of their own citizens in the streets. 

[…] 

In one of the images captured by Iranian state media, Iran Press and shared by The Telegraph, CNN London bureau chief Andrew Roy and CNN chief global affairs correspondent Matthew Chance can be seen meeting and shaking hands with Iran's Ambassador to the U.K., Seyed Ali Mousavi. 

The CNN officials didn’t appear to be attending the event as journalists. No camera crew are visible and neither was there any form of recording equipment. No voice recorders. No note pads. No visible press credentials that would show they were there for work. 

As of the publication of this piece (March 13, 2026), Chance had not filed any report about it. According to his profile page on the CNN website, the only things he reported on in February were about Ukraine and Russia. A SnapStream search of on-air reports from Matthew Chance confirmed this. 

[…] 

As of the publication of this piece, CNN was the only American outlet to be granted permission by the regime to operate inside country during the current conflict. Senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen was their man on the ground. It’s unclear if the connects made during the Embassy celebration played a role in CNN scoring permission. 

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Well, that explains this moment:

Dear Lord. 

 

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