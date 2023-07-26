Jonathan Turley Explains Why There's 'Panic Setting In' for Democrats Over Hunter Biden

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said there is a “panic setting in” for Democrats over the GOP investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings because Republicans are not "moving on" from the subject.

“I think that there is almost a panic setting in with the media. They all want to move on, because the alternative is to recognize one of the most significant corruption scandals in modern history, but it’s something that the media played a role in suppressing. So, they want everyone to move on. But that’s just not going to happen,” he told Fox News.

“The evidence is mounting,” he continued. “And you had these two whistleblowers testify in Congress, and you’ll notice the Democratic members asked very little about their specific allegations. And it’s because they have been reduced in the amount of maneuvering room by this evidence. They didn’t want to trip any wires.



“When one of them, Rep. Dan Goldman from New York, tried, he ended up demolishing the Biden defense in less than five minutes," Turley added. "He got the witness to confirm that Joe Biden did in fact speak to his son about business dealings. So, they’re all in a position that they’re hoping this will move on, but the public, and, more importantly, these committees are just not moving on.”

Jonathan Turley: ‘Panic Setting In’ For Democrats and Media About Hunter Biden Scandal pic.twitter.com/GW7UKRb1fw — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 26, 2023

Goldman’s questioning focused on a WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent a Chinese businessman telling him his father was sitting next to him.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter wrote. "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

While most Democrats avoided the message, Goldman focused on it.

Goldman pressed veteran IRS investigator Gary Shapley about his suggestion that Joe Biden discussed the foreign dealing with his son. Shapley eagerly said he would be happy to explain, but Goldman cut him off and said he did not have time for such explanations. At this point, most lawyers would have reversed engines out of troubled waters, but Goldman plowed full speed ahead. He said the references to Joe sitting next to his son do not mean that they actually discussed his business. Goldman then went even further and raised a “lunch where Joe Biden came to say hello at the Four Seasons hotel to a lunch that he was having with CEFC executives.” He then reads from the record in how Biden associate Rob Walker described the origins of the meeting with the Chinese officials to get his dad to stop by: “Hunter told his Dad that ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys.’ “ Goldman then pounced and said slyly, “Now let me ask you something, that doesn’t sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter was doing with the CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he is trying to do business with them, does it?” That is when Shapley stated the obvious: “No, but it does show that he told his father that he was trying to do business and …” Goldman finally heard the train whistle and tried to get off the track: “OK, well, that is true that Hunter Biden does try to do business, that is correct.” (NY Post)

ICYMI: Yesterday Rep. Dan Goldman accidentally confirmed that Joe Biden did in fact know about Hunter Biden's foreign business deals. pic.twitter.com/6MBxJaYDMT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023



