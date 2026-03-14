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Tipsheet

Wait, Did This CNN Guest Just Blame the US for the 9/11 Attacks?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2026 6:50 AM
Wait, Did This CNN Guest Just Blame the US for the 9/11 Attacks?
AP Photo/Ron Harris

He did it again. Scott Jennings remains a master at getting under the skin of liberal guests who try in vain to checkmate him on CNN. It’s not hard: the man simply uses their own words against them, as he did here with Keith Boykin, who seemingly says that the United States caused the 9/11 attacks. When Jennings called him out on it, Boykin melted down:

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BOYKIN: “No matter what happens with Iran and the United States, that there will be some sort of long term consequences that we may not see in the next few weeks or months or years but may come some decades later, just as we saw in 1979 with the Iran hostage crisis, which happened because of the 1953 when we overthrew their democratically elected government.”

“And the same thing happened when we saw 9/11.”

“That was because of the United States involvement in the first Gulf War and had a long term effect. 

When Jennings took the mic, he immediately went back to Boykin’s claim. 

JENNINGS: “I just want to go back to 9/11 for a second.” 

“The idea that the United States had it coming is INSANE!” 

BOYKIN: “I never said that! Never said it. Don’t put words in my mouth!” 

JENNINGS: “You did! You literally invoked it.” 

BOYKIN: “I’m not going to allow you to sit here and lie about what I just said.” 

JENNINGS: “You said, WE did SOMETHING and that CAUSED it.”

BOYKIN: “Scott, I don’t even know…why…why…why you’re…” 

JENNINGS: “I mean, we’re going to roll the tape later and everybody’s going to see it.” 

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Related:

CNN IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA SCOTT JENNINGS TERRORISM

A trash liberal talking point taken to the woodshed part 4567 by Jennings. 

Well done, sir. 

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