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Tipsheet

Is the New Supreme Leader Already Dead?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 10:00 PM
Is the New Supreme Leader Already Dead?
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Mojtaba Khamenei has stepped out from the bunker to make his first comments as Iran’s new supreme leader, more or less. It was on state media, the same propaganda tool that tried to claim his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was still alive after we turned him into an ashtray in the initial wave of attacks during Operation Epic Fury.

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Mojtaba was reportedly badly injured in an airstrike, losing one or both legs and being put into a medically induced coma. He is unaware of his new role as leader, the deaths of his family members, or the broader war. 

We’re being told this regime wasn’t on the verge of collapse. Sorry, when the new supreme leader is literally being held together by duct tape, its military degraded, its leadership—military and political—virtually annihilated, we can safely say this government cannot function. With air supremacy, we can pick off anyone from the skies.  

Yet the Israeli Mossad account seems to suggest we’ve already done that:

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Related:

IRAN ISRAEL AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

That’s something to monitor for sure. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


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