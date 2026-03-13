Is the New Supreme Leader Already Dead?

Mojtaba Khamenei has stepped out from the bunker to make his first comments as Iran’s new supreme leader, more or less. It was on state media, the same propaganda tool that tried to claim his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was still alive after we turned him into an ashtray in the initial wave of attacks during Operation Epic Fury.

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Mojtaba was reportedly badly injured in an airstrike, losing one or both legs and being put into a medically induced coma. He is unaware of his new role as leader, the deaths of his family members, or the broader war.

We’re being told this regime wasn’t on the verge of collapse. Sorry, when the new supreme leader is literally being held together by duct tape, its military degraded, its leadership—military and political—virtually annihilated, we can safely say this government cannot function. With air supremacy, we can pick off anyone from the skies.

Yet the Israeli Mossad account seems to suggest we’ve already done that:

🚨 Breaking - Official Mossad account: Mojtaba Khamenei is dead pic.twitter.com/6IX9JqWI9B — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 13, 2026

آنها مرده ای را برگزیدند تا رهبری شان کند مرده ای که حتی پیش از آغاز پایان یافته بود — Mossad Farsi (@MossadSpokesman) March 13, 2026

🚨WTF is wrong with CNN?



Why did they air ISLAMIC STATE TV uninterrupted for FOUR MINUTES?!



ISLAMIC TV: “The same psychotic & m*rderous regime that has prided itself on brutally slaughtering Americans.”



CNN is peddling the islamic regimes propoganda.pic.twitter.com/cQVaM1Vy5P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

That’s something to monitor for sure.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



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