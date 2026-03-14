The Congressman the Left Hates the Most Just Announced a Major Immigration Reform Bill

Rep. Andy Ogles had made headlines recently for his social media posts that have targeted the Islamification of the United States. After two more Islamic terror attacks gripped the nation on Thursday, Ogles announced that he would be introducing the Assimilation Act, a bill that would reverse the 1965 Hart-Cellar Immigration Act.

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Two Muslim terrorist attacks yesterday!



Michigan and Virginia.



Name?



Mohammed.



I TOLD YOU SO!!!



REPEAL HART CELLAR - SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Andy Ogles calls for the abolishment of the Hart-Celler Act, which ENDED America's filtering of immigration based on national origin



"Two Muslim terrorist attacks yesterday! Michigan and Virginia. Name? Mohamed."



"REPEAL HART CELLAR - SAVE AMERICA"



I agree… pic.twitter.com/KlakInQNVz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Andy Ogles is filing legislation OVERTURNING the Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965 to bring back national origin restrictions on migration into the US



LONG OVERDUE!



Ogles' ASSIMILATION ACT will:

- End Hart-Celler

- Design immigration to "make America look… pic.twitter.com/jfAFS1nErF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2026

The new legislation would provide sweeping changes to the immigration landscape of the United States, most notably removing the immigration diversity lottery and implementing “good moral character requirements” to filter out individuals who have been accused of having gang affiliations or a history of domestic violence, according to Fox News. Prospective immigrants would also be required to undergo strenuous background checks, including social media searches and interviews.

"All immigration to the United States shall serve the economic, cultural, and security interests of the United States as determined by Congress," read a draft of the bill, reported Fox News.

While promoting the new bill, Ogles trashed the Hart-Cellar Act as “the most recent declaration of war Congress has ever passed.” and said that: “Not only did this legislation declare war on American culture, but it has also been sending foreign troops to every American community to steal their jobs, erase their religion, and infiltrate their schools.”

The Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965, in conjunction with the Immigration Act of 1990, is the most recent declaration of war Congress has ever passed.



Not only did this legislation declare war on American culture, but it has also been sending foreign troops to every American… pic.twitter.com/AYF3LJPOp8 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 13, 2026

Ogles has come under fire from his Democrat colleagues, who have now moved to censure Ogles for his anti-Islam rhetoric.

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