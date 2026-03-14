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Tipsheet

This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick to Replace Markwayne Mullin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2026 6:30 AM
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick to Replace Markwayne Mullin
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

At the end of the month, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will be removed from heading the agency. She was fired by President Trump after some of her answers during a contentious hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month. The reality is, there have been many a stumble, and this was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The president tapped Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her. The problem is who Gov. Kevin Stitt will replace him with. We’re back to the old problem with deep red states: they have the worst people in politics. Mullin is an exception, however.

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Let’s not forget this quote from Stitt last February, which wasn’t good, folks (via KSWO) [emphasis mine]:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is facing criticism from within his own party following comments he made during an appearance on NPR’s Morning Edition. 

In the interview, Stitt was asked about President Donald Trump’s push to nationalize the election system, stemming from Trump’s belief that illegal immigrants are voting by the millions.

Stitt disagreed with the president, saying states should remain in control of elections. 

“It needs to belong to the state level. We need to tighten it up. I think we should. But I will also say, you know, even my Democrat governor colleagues, they’re not trying to get illegals here to turn them into voters. I don’t believe that’s what Democrat, you know, politicians are trying to do. And just like Republicans get a bad rap that people think that Republicans don’t like immigrants. That’s not true. But politics drives you to your corners. 

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP MARKWAYNE MULLIN OKLAHOMA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Yeah, what the hell, Kevin. This isn't exactly a good development over who you'd pick to fill the potential vacancy. 

Here’s a list of who Stitt could replace Mullin if confirmed.

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