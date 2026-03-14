Wait, CNN Was Partying With the Iranians in the UK?
Wait, CNN Was Partying With the Iranians in the UK?
Wait, Did This CNN Guest Just Blame the US for the 9/11 Attacks?
Wait, Did This CNN Guest Just Blame the US for the 9/11 Attacks?
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick to Replace Markwayne Mullin
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick...
VIP
What These Two Girls Are Laughing About Is Beyond Chilling
What These Two Girls Are Laughing About Is Beyond Chilling
Progressive Crackpots Vs. Environmental Wackos
Progressive Crackpots Vs. Environmental Wackos
The Road to Tehran Runs Through Baku
The Road to Tehran Runs Through Baku
The Parent-Led Rebellion Against EdTech
The Parent-Led Rebellion Against EdTech
It’s Time to Build America With U.S.-Made Materials
It’s Time to Build America With U.S.-Made Materials
DEI Is Dead. Corporate America Just Hasn’t Admitted It Yet.
DEI Is Dead. Corporate America Just Hasn’t Admitted It Yet.
Affordability Is Not a Slogan. Democrats Treat It Like One.
Affordability Is Not a Slogan. Democrats Treat It Like One.
From Panic to Therapy: Cycle of Faux Climate Fear
From Panic to Therapy: Cycle of Faux Climate Fear
President Donald J. Trump Can Index Capital Gains With Pen
President Donald J. Trump Can Index Capital Gains With Pen
The Unbearable Lightness of Being Gavin Newsom
The Unbearable Lightness of Being Gavin Newsom
The First Time in My Life That I Have Come Into Conflict With the Law
The First Time in My Life That I Have Come Into Conflict With...
Tipsheet

Why a Member of Jasmine Crockett's Security Team Was Just Shot and Killed by Dallas Police

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 14, 2026 6:55 AM
Why a Member of Jasmine Crockett's Security Team Was Just Shot and Killed by Dallas Police
AP Photo/LM Otero

This is a wild story from Texas involving Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). A man was shot and killed by Dallas police after a standoff, during which tear gas was used. The suspect was wanted for impersonating a police officer and apparently served as Ms. Crockett's bodyguard. Several photos show the individual, identified as Mike King, working in congressional security (via CBS News):

Advertisement

A man shot and killed by Dallas police earlier this week was a familiar figure in North Texas law enforcement – and part of the security detail for U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, sources told CBS News Texas. 

Multiple law enforcement sources tell CBS News Texas the man, known publicly as Mike King, had been using aliases while running a business that placed officers in off‑duty jobs. 

King was killed Wednesday night after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers. Police say he fled into a hospital parking garage, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, and was forced out by tear gas before pulling a gun on officers.

Sources say he was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and had claimed to be one while operating Off Duty Police Services, an online platform connecting North Texas officers with off‑duty work. Authorities have not released his real name. 

[…] 

Law enforcement sources also say King drove a replica undercover police vehicle and used license plates stolen from cars outside a military recruiting office. His background – which sources say includes a criminal history – raises questions about how he managed extra‑duty jobs for police officers and secured a high‑level security role for a sitting member of Congress. 

Documents obtained by CBS News Texas show a person named Mike King received payments for "security services" from Crockett as recently as last year. 

Recommended

Israel's Mossad Account Posted Something Interesting About Iran's New Leader Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS CRIME JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

There is a mountain of questions here, but as CBS News noted, neither Crockett’s office nor the Dallas police are offering comment at this time. 

Crockett recently ran for and lost the Democratic primary for Texas' US Senate seat.

 Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel's Mossad Account Posted Something Interesting About Iran's New Leader Matt Vespa
Wait, CNN Was Partying With the Iranians in the UK? Matt Vespa
Our Long Road to War With Iran Victor Davis Hanson
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick to Replace Markwayne Mullin Matt Vespa
They’re Losing. And They Know It. Kevin McCullough
Wait, Did This CNN Guest Just Blame the US for the 9/11 Attacks? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Israel's Mossad Account Posted Something Interesting About Iran's New Leader Matt Vespa
Advertisement