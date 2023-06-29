Exclusive Preview: Tim Scott Continues to Highlight Strong Pro-Life Record in New Iowa Ad

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) celebrated last Saturday's anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision by highlighting his pro-life values, but he's not stopping there. On Thursday morning, his campaign will launch a radio ad in Iowa, which Townhall received an exclusive preview of. As the first state to kick off the primary season with its Iowa Caucuses some time in January, it's certainly an attractive one to presidential candidates. This ad comes approximately a week after Scott looked to appeal to Iowa voters on the pro-life issue with his op-ed for the Des Moines Register, "A year after Dobbs, there's more work to do for life."

The ad begins with a female narrator pointing out Scott's qualifications, as "a Christian conservative who believes that life is a gift from God" who "has a 100 percent pro-life voting record" and who "fought to put three new conservative justices on the Supreme Court, sending Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history."

Scott indeed voted in favor of all of former and potentially future President Donald Trump's picks for the U.S. Supreme Court. The ad speaks to Scott seeking higher office though, with the narrator also sharing that "as president, Tim Scott will protect our most fundamental right, the right to life itself."

The ad then features Scott himself.

"As president, I will sign the most pro-life legislation that reaches my desk. Our immediate priority should be passing a national 15-week limit on abortion while we support Republican-led states that do even more to protect life," Scott offers, reminding voters of how he's already addressed the issue thus far along the campaign.

The Dobbs decision brought with it the fall of Roe v. Wade, thus giving voters the right to decide the abortion issue through their elected officials. A year later, there is conversation surrounding whether the decision is best solely left up to the states, or if the federal government has a role to play. Scott in this ad, as he has done throughout the campaign, has emphasized the goal of rallying people around that kind of 15-week ban, especially in the midst of the current Congress.

Speaking of that Congress, Scott warned how "the Biden liberals support abortion up until the moment of birth," though Scott is "running for president to stop their radical agenda and create a culture of life in America."

President Joe Biden and virtually all congressional Democrats support a bill known as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would actually expand Roe by allowing for unlimited abortion up until the moment of birth throughout the country for any reason without legal limit.

Congressional Democrats have not only voted against legislation like 15- or 20-week abortion bans, but also against legislation that protects babies born alive from abortion.

In one of his tweets from last Saturday commemorating Dobbs, Scott tweeted about support for such pro-life legislation.

I will always fight for our most fundamental right, one that most of America believes in, the right to life itself. pic.twitter.com/relGgtqAlh — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 24, 2023

A fellow Republican South Carolinian, Sen. Lindsey Graham, is not a presidential candidate for 2024, though he did address the need for those who are running to have a clear message on abortion. "If you want to be the nominee of the Republican party, carry our banner, you’ve got to give a clear, concise, logical answer on the pro-life issue," he said during an event in Iowa last week, adding "and if you can’t do that, maybe you shouldn’t be in the race."

In approving the message, Scott says it's "because I will always fight for our pro-life values."

You can check out the ad below.