Radical Left Continues to Gaslight Those Who Dare Oppose Children Being Exposed to Pride Vulgarities

Over the past weekend, several Pride parades in liberal cities around the country reminded that such events are not for the children who were exposed to vulgar activity involving but not limited to nudity. As Sarah highlighted over the weekend, participants in the NYC Pride parade chanted "We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children." Over in Canada, Toronto similarly held such an event, which was sponsored by the flailing Bud Light no less. But, even when faced with proof of such depravities, there are still those who would defend it.

NBC News was wrecked for their gaslighting via their article, "'We’re Coming For Your Children' chant at NYC Drag March elicits outrage, but activists say it’s taken out of context." As Julio pointed out earlier, the tweet was targeted by Community Notes. It was also thoroughly ratioed over Twitter.

George Takei, though, also refused to condemn such activity, and even threw in criticism against those who would call out such behavior. "Even if there were no naked guys on bikes this year, they would find picture or generate them and push the same agenda anyway," he said.

Even if there were no naked guys on bikes this year, they would find picture or generate them and push the same agenda anyway. There’s no “fixing” this by calling for self-censoring. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 25, 2023

Takei had been responding to a tweet from Ron Filipowski, who showed a screenshot of footage from The Post Millennial. "As I said when Pride Month began, the Right uses this stuff to win elections and then pass laws and appoint judges to take away your rights," Filipowski tweeted. Takei, like NBC News, got hit hard with a ratio as well, with our friends at Twitchy taking notice.

Very, very interesting... I'm looking to write an article on George Takei's comments justifying kids being exposed to nudity at Pride parades, right? Interestingly enough, I can embed Takei's tweet, but not Ron Filipowski's... pic.twitter.com/QVoDsj7iRw — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 28, 2023

Others picked up on the Seattle Pride parade, but to go after those bringing about awareness. Libs of TikTok also provided extensive coverage, which was the subject of Brian Krassenstein's ire.

Let me get this straight:



Libs of TikTok tweeted out a video of naked men on bicycles in order to make a point that naked men on bicycles should not be parading in front of kids (I agree).



But in order to make this point, they share a video of naked men on bicycles on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/mfVroo2ckg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2023

In a tweet Krassenstein said "Let me get this straight: Libs of TikTok tweeted out a video of naked men on bicycles in order to make a point that naked men on bicycles should not be parading in front of kids (I agree)," his tweet said, going on to express considerable outrage.

Krassenstein doubled down on his point in the replies, which is where it got particularly awkward. After just calling Libs of TikTok out, and then saying he agreed with how kids shouldn't see such content, Krassenstein went on to act like it was no big deal, claiming it "isn't going to have much of an impact on any kid," since they'll "likely see their father or bother naked before."

"There are much much worse things the average kid will see or hear online and offline in a typical week," Krassenstein also added.

#1 Seeing a man naked on a bike isn't going to have much of an impact on any kid. They have likely see their father or bother naked before.



#2 Sharing an uncensored video of a naked man on a bike to an audience of possibly 30 million kids on Twitter is arguably worse that… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2023

As Twitchy also pointed out, his brother, Ed Krassenstein also called out those taking issue for being supposed hypocrites, with a particularly dumb take. We're talking really dumb here.

What’s the difference between naked people riding bikes in cities and naked people walking down the beaches in Florida?



One is hated by Republicans and the other is taking place legally in Republican-led Florida.



We are all hypocrites to some degree, but if you are against… pic.twitter.com/0K4ileR5I3 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 26, 2023

Fortunately, there are those who are willing to stand up to such madness. In his monologue for Tuesday night's episode of "Gutfeld!," host Greg Gutfeld showed no mercy as he called out how "disgusting" it all was, blurring the images of nude adults strolling around naked in Seattle while children were present.

In addition to a slew of jokes, Gutfeld pointed out that "there is a serious question here," which is "why were there children at a Pride event, and what kind of parents are cool with this," since "parents are supposed to protect their kids from weirdos, not meet them half way."

As Gutfeld also spoke about scantily-clad adults twerking in front of children at a Minneapolis Pride parade, he wondered "if this is in the name of pride, what, exactly, is this guy proud of? That he has the body of a dented juice box?"

Gutfeld's monologue also called out how the radical left is "not mad at the guys running around naked in front of kids," but rather "they're mad at us for noticing the guys running around naked in front of kids. This included Takei and his tweet, whom Gutfeld referred to as "aka Sulu and nothing else," saying that was "quite a defense," even throwing in a spicy retort of "sorry, Sulu, we're not the side that has to make up hoaxes all the time, that's your side."

The host offered that what's at the heart of all of this "is really only indulging an exhibitionist fetish," which is that "you must indulge my kink, whether I'm in a park or in a locker room." That used to be called "indecent exposure," but is "now just another lifestyle choice."

Standing up for NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines in the face of media onslaught for her brave testimony, Gutfeld towards the end pointed out that "it seems everyone is Riley Gaines, including your kids."

Of course, there are parents who are responsible for taking their children to such event, which Gutfeld called "textbook indoctrination," in a society where children are being forced to witness such depravities earlier and earlier in life. "The boundary keeps getting pushed," he pointed out. "It's not enough to force adults to see naked men in public spaces, now it's kids. It's time to push back, just put on rubber gloves before you do," he Gutfeld said to conclude his monologue.



